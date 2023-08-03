US Announces Partial Embassy Evacuation As Biden Urges Ousted Niger President's Release

As of late Wednesday (US time) the State Department ordered a partial evacuation of the American embassy in Niamey, the capital of Niger. This after European-led efforts to fly EU citizens from the capital were already well underway.

The State Department said non-emergency personnel and eligible family members would leave the country "given ongoing developments" and "out of an abundance of caution" amid the unrest following last Friday's military coup, which saw President Mohamed Bazoum get overthrown by his own presidential guard.

AFP/Getty Images

"The U.S. is committed to our relationship with the people of Niger. The embassy remains open, and our leaders are diplomatically engaged at the highest levels," Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced. Senior officials will still be working from the embassy, which has remained functioning.

"Commercial flight options are limited. We updated our travel advisory to reflect this and informed U.S. citizens that we are only able to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Niger given our reduced personnel," the statement said, also as France is leading evac flights for EU citizens seeking exit from the country.

Reportedly, hundreds of Americans have already been evacuated, and over 1,000 European Union citizens as well, as the flights out of the capital continue. France on Thursday announced the completion of its large-scale evacuations.

Meanwhile, in fresh statements President Joe Biden has urged the junta leaders to restore the democratically-elected government.

"I call for President Bazoum and his family to be immediately released, and for the preservation of Niger's hard-earned democracy," Biden said. "The Nigerien people have the right to choose their leaders," the US president said. "They have expressed their will through free and fair elections — and that must be respected."

Ironically Biden's plea to release and restore Bazoum came on the 63rd anniversary of Niger’s independence. His words also came amid rumors of possible French military intervention. There are hundreds of Western troops in the country, especially from France and the US, who were ostensibly there for 'counterterror' operations.

But the presence of Western bases in Niger might not last long under the junta, given 'anti-imperialist' nature of coup supporters in the streets has been amply demonstrated by their waving Russian flags. Also, the Russian mercenary group Wagner is just next door in Mali. From the West's perspective, looming large in the background is expanding Russian influence in Africa.

Just in: @PentagonPresSec confirms there are no changes to the 1,100 US troops still stationed in Niger, and the U.S. military will not take part in the ordered evacuation of embassy personnel. pic.twitter.com/BbwHODC3YK — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) August 3, 2023

Coup leader Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani is continuing to warned against "any interference in the internal affairs" of Niger, while alleging the now exiled government has been plotting with the French to allow some kind of intervention. This also as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday spoke to ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday, and other international leaders have been in contact.