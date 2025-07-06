Biden Claims European Leaders, Dems, & Republicans Are Calling Him As Trump Unravels His 'Accomplishments'

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

Joe Biden asserted Wednesday that European leaders, as well as Democrat and even Republican office holders have been reaching out to him since President Donald Trump took office. Biden also complained that his “accomplishments” from his stint in the White House were “changing so rapidly” under President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Biden was tapped to deliver the keynote speech at a conference of human resources professionals in San Diego held by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), amid a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee investigation into the cover-up of his mental decline while in office.

Following his remarks, Biden sat down with the SHRM president and CEO, Johnny Taylor, for a live chat.

The 82-year-old took credit for strengthening NATO, and claimed that he regularly gets calls from world leaders asking him to get more involved, although he offered no details.

Trump has been critical of NATO and has repeatedly complained about the lack of military spending among NATO allies, though he recently concluded that the alliance was “not a rip-off.”

Finland and Sweden joined NATO during Biden’s term in office, prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Under Biden, the U.S. supplied Ukraine with billions of dollars in defense aid, while under Trump, munitions shipments to Ukraine have been paused.

“We strengthened NATO in a significant way,” Biden asserted. “Now, I’m getting calls. I’m not going to go into it, I can’t, from a number of European leaders asking me to get engaged. I’m not, but I’m giving advice. Because things are different,” he continued, stressing “I’m not, but I’m giving advice.”

Biden went on to assert that his opinion on unspecified matters was also in high demand among members of congress.

“I’m also dealing with a lot of Democrats and Republican colleagues calling me, wanting to talk — not because they think I have the answer, just to bounce things off [me],” he said, without disclosing what topics he has been consulted about.

“How can you just walk away?” Biden asked. “You don’t see me out there publicly doing a lot of this,” he added.

Biden asserted that he remains involved in political discussions “because I really cared about what I was doing”

“Many of the things I worked so damn hard, that I thought I changed in the country, are changing so rapidly,” he lamented.

Biden also told the crowd that he has been “working like hell” to write a 500-page book documenting his term in the White House. “Every president is expected to write a memoir,” he quipped, adding that his publisher wants it out by “March of this year.”

In response to Biden’s remarks, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said flatly: “Absolutely no one is calling Joe Biden for advice because his disastrous foreign policy left America weaker than ever before.”

Kelly added: “Thanks to President Trump, NATO allies have made a historic 5 percent defense spending pledge, Iran’s nuclear capabilities are obliterated, and our country’s standing on the world stage is restored.”

Biden’s comments lamenting the unraveling of his baleful legacy came during a week in which Trump racked up huge wins with Supreme Court rulings, foreign policy, low border crossings, outstanding economic news, and the passage of the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

“President Trump is delivering win after win for the American people, and we are the hottest nation in the world,” White House spokesperson Liz Huston said in a statement Thursday.

“The One, Big, Beautiful Bill is going to pass, Iran’s nuclear capabilities are obliterated, the stock market is at record highs, the border is the most secure its ever been, and the Supreme Court just ended nationwide injunctions that were being abused to halt the rest of the America First agenda,” Huston said. “Thanks to President Trump — the Golden Age of America is here.”

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told Sky News that no one should “begrudge” Biden for giving the speech.

“My guess is he was paid between one and two million dollars,” Mulvaney said.