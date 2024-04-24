Biden Takes Swipe At "MAGA Republicans" While Signing 'Vital' Ukraine, Israel Aid Bill

During Wednesday's signing ceremony authorizing the House and Senate-approved 95$ billion emergency foreign aid package, President Biden in his remarks took a swipe at "MAGA Republicans" for causing the holdup.

"It’s a good day for America, it’s a good day for Europe, and it’s a good day for world peace," Biden said, confirming he signed the legislation. "It’s going to make America safer, it’s going to make the world safer, and it continues America’s leadership in the world and everyone knows it."

Via APF

"To my desk, it was a difficult path. It should have been easier, and it should have gotten there sooner. But in the end, we did what America always does; we rose to the moment, came together and we got it done," Biden said before going on the offensive with the words: "For months, while MAGA Republicans were blocking aid, Ukraine’s been running out of artillery shells and ammunition. Meanwhile, Putin’s friends are keeping him well supplied." This latter phrase was an apparent reference Iran, North Korea and China.

Biden in a prior phone call pledged to Zelensky that the aid would be coming "quickly" and in follow-up Wednesday the US president told the press that "vital" aid and military equipment would start being transferred to Ukraine "in the next few hours" from the U.S. stockpile.

As many more billions of American taxpayers' money is once again being shipped off to foreign countries, Biden in his remarks admitted there's nothing allotted for the United States' own border protection:

The president on Wednesday also noted the foreign aid package doesn’t include border security, which was part of the initial $111 billion national security package requested by Biden last year. "It should have been included in this bill, and I’m determined to get it done for the American people," Biden said.

Half a TRILLION has been sent globally to the most corrupt country on earth. Not a single audit. Meanwhile Ukrainians are partying like never before while Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and are audited for sending $600 to a friend. pic.twitter.com/WWreiRpeDu — Stalingrad & Poorski (@Stalingrad_Poor) April 24, 2024

Meanwhile some conservative pundits online have noted that Ukrainian leaders are 'partying' with American public funds, and that it this might only encourage the kind of rampant corruption which has long been well-known in Kiev, with no oversight or accountability.

Some authors have also pointed out that it was Trump's nod which allowed House Republicans to cave in the first place, however.

We are told daily we need to send BILLIONS to Ukraine so they can defend themselves, but…



𝐁𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐁𝐒 𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐊𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐰/𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬



Nightlife is… pic.twitter.com/lWtOuAyHrh — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) April 21, 2024

As we've detailed before, the now fully authorized package sets aside $61 billion for Ukraine, $15 billion in military aid for Israel, and $9 billion in humanitarian aid for Gaza. There's also $8 billion in security assistance to deter "Chinese aggression" in the Indo-Pacific.

As for Israel funding, Biden said, "We will always make sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself against Iran and the terrorists it supports." On this point Biden continues to have problems unifying Democrats and especially the Progressive wing of the party, also as campus protests have grown.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has continued weighing in. She's pushing back on Biden's Israel/Gaza policy ironically at the very moment that her party pushed through the massive aid package. According to her fresh statements to an international press outlet:

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., former speaker of the House, called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign, describing him as an "obstacle" to peace in the Israel-Palestine conflict. "We recognize Israel's right to protect itself. We reject the policy and the practice of Netanyahu — terrible. What could be worse than what he has done in response?" Pelosi said in an interview on Monday with a news outlet based in Ireland. "He should resign. He's ultimately responsible." Pelosi also said: "I don't know whether he's afraid of peace, incapable of peace, or just doesn't want peace. But he has been an obstacle to the two-state solution."

Pelosi calls on Netanyahu to resign calling him an 'obstacle' to peace as Israel continues the war in Gaza.

Translation: The Democrats are losing votes because of Biden Administration approach to the Middle East conflict. #Velsig https://t.co/tGqV2bzYVc — Velina Tchakarova (@vtchakarova) April 24, 2024

But again, her very party just spearheaded handing over $15 billion for Israel and the Netanyahu government as it continues the military onslaught in Gaza, and as a ground assault is reportedly being readied for the refugee-packed southern city of Rafah.