Biden: "The Ukrainians Are Running Out Of Ammunition"

Below is a significant admission by the President of the United States, which was said in passing to a reporter after he was grilled over the controversial White House decision to send internationally-banned cluster bombs to Ukraine.

Biden had also told CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Friday that the transfer is necessary because Kyiv is "running out of ammunition" after 500 days of war, a grim milestone reached Saturday.

"It was a very difficult decision on my part. And by the way, I discussed this with our allies, I discussed this with our friends up on the Hill," he explained. He then added: "The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition." Watch Biden again make the admission below:

A prominent geopolitical observer has noted the following, however...

"For those saying this means the US military are depleted of our stockpiles, this is not true. We have been giving Ukraine all our old shit and stockpiles from the late 80’s and 90’s."

The war analyst continued: "Now we are giving them old cluster munitions, with high dud-rates. We have been giving them the shit we don’t want. They’ve been fighting Russia without air support and with old and faulty equipment. No wonder they are losing."

Indeed news of Ukraine's big counteroffensive, which kicked off after much anticipation last month, has largely retreated from the headlines as more and more negative developments for the Ukrainian effort has become evident.

Even Zelensky recently admitted a much "slower than expected" offensive, and things along the frontlines have largely remained stalemated, with the recent Wagner mutiny events inside Russia also not making any kind of positive difference in terms of Ukrainian positions on the battlefield. Ukraine is putting its hopes on eventually receiving F-16s from the West, but by the time this actually happens, and the long and difficult task of training Ukrainian pilots is complete, the battlefield momentum is unlikely to be in their favor.