Biden's Floating Pier Debacle In Gaza Was Even Worse Than We Thought; IG Report

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

Joe Biden’s floating aid pier in Gaza, which was only operational for 20 days in the summer of 2024, was a much bigger failure than initially reported, according to new Pentagon Inspector General report.

The ill-fated pier system, dubbed “Operation Neptune Solace” and operated by an Army and Navy outfit known as Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS), took about 1,000 U.S. forces to execute at a cost of $230 million.

More than 60 service members were injured and one died during non-combat duties on the mission, according to the Pentagon IG, although the manner of the injuries was not clear.

“Based on the information provided, we were not able to determine which of these 62 injuries occurred during the performance of duties or resulted off duty or from pre-existing medical conditions,” the report said.

Army Sgt. Quandarius Stanley was “critically injured in May when high winds and heavy seas damaged the pier, causing four Army vessels to become beached,” The Air Force Times reported. Stanley died from the injuries he sustained months later.

The Navy reported damage to 27 boats and (Improved Navy Lighterage System) INLS equipment totaling about $31 million, according to the Times.

The Army’s damage assessment is redacted.

Plagued by bad weather, the 1,200-foot-long floating pier reportedly had to be removed multiple times due to high winds and sea.

The Pentagon IG found that mission planners failed to identify such environmental factors, and that Army and Navy equipment malfunctioned because it was “not interoperable.”

Lack of training and resources also reportedly hindered the operation’s success.

The Inspector General said that the U.S. military under Biden failed to “organize, train, and equip their forces to meet common joint standards.”

The pier debacle became a major embarrassment to the Biden administration, with congressional Republicans branding it a political stunt to placate the Democrats’ pro-Hamas base during an election year.