Big Balls To The Rescue: DOGE Saves A Terabyte Of Data Destroyed By Exiting USIP Employees

Authored by Monica Showalter via AmericanThinker.com,

I've never heard anything good about the United States Institute for Peace.

It's been in bed with neocons, coupmeisters, and the Soros color revolution crowd for years. The quasi-government agency that runs like a private NGO is always sneaky and non-transparent.

So it didn't surprise me a bit to learn that USIP showed unusual resistance to anyone poking into their spending from DOGE.

Did you hear how the staff as USIP acted when DOGE showed up?



They literally BARRICADED themselves in their offices, cut the phone lines and power to elevators, sabotaged office equipment and the Head of USIP had to be arrested & removed. pic.twitter.com/Ay8xLdt2nU — DuaneCates001 (@THEDuaneCates) March 30, 2025

They even called the cops on DOGE, only to get arrested and hauled off themselves:

USIP officials attempted a petty little coup against Trump and Doge.



Here’s the twist—Metro PD were called in by USIP, but when they arrived, they removed the USIP officials instead.



To the Leftists eager for an uprising: The police and military aren’t on your side. pic.twitter.com/qjvVOKfT0a — Mirthful Moments (@moment_mirthful) April 1, 2025

And they seem to have had a siphoning game going on:

🚨 USIP UNDER FIRE: $13M FUNNELED TO PRIVATE ENDOWMENT, TALIBAN-LINKED PAYMENTS UNCOVERED



Each year, the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) receives $55M in taxpayer funding. But over the past decade, $13M was quietly transferred to its private Endowment—outside congressional… https://t.co/vBxrmZgYg1 pic.twitter.com/tRkOZvYSp5 — DOGE Tracker (@Tracking_DOGE) March 31, 2025

According to a hostile, biased report from Newsweek:

Elon Musk has accused the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) of deleting a terabyte of financial data to "cover their crimes." Musk reposted a claim from the Conservative page 'amuse' on X (formerly Twitter) which stated that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had found USIP contracts going to Afghanistan's former chief of protocol, who had been a member of the Taliban, and to the Iraqi League for Youth. Musk wrote on X: "They deleted a terabyte of financial data to cover their crimes, but they don't understand technology, so we recovered it."

Any government institution is most likely to be the opposite of its name https://t.co/hUfinp5Ujm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2025

Nothing they did ever had the slightest relationship to promoting "peace."

They were bribing the Afghan Taliban warlords to keep the drugs flowing. That’s what the US Institute of Peace payments were for. https://t.co/2dwhkISdLY pic.twitter.com/WFf0lyU2Zp — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) April 1, 2025

They had an opaque structure that was an invitation to corruption:

DOGE: The agency called USIP has/had a structure that should never been allowed in a democracy - they were allowed to operate as a private corporation (non-profit) and a federal agency at the same time. They didn't have to follow any rules.https://t.co/X0L0jgXhNU — @amuse (@amuse) April 1, 2025

Each year, the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) receives $55M in congressional (taxpayer) funds.



- Prior management would sweep excess funds into its private Endowment (zero congressional oversight).

-In the past 10 years, USIP has transferred ~$13M to its private… — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) March 31, 2025

The most vivid and satisfying aspect of this story is that the USIP characters tried to destroy data to hide their acts -- and ran into BigBalls, or someone like him at DOGE, who quietly recovered the data they tried to destroy.

DOGE & of course, Big Balls 😏 found over a TERABYTE of deleted information from the US funded "US Institute of Peace".



Fraud waste & abuse will start dropping a lot of people in jail.



I hope they're prepared for what's coming to them. https://t.co/ZsumrlJWnO — Jeri Lynn Simpson (@DreamerJeri) April 1, 2025

Hilarious that Big Balls undeleted the terabyte the dude thought was gone forever! Busted! We’ve got Big Balls!! https://t.co/9RknO3UlTX — Degisi (@LCDRJobie) April 1, 2025

Sometimes, the good guys really do win, and for the most embarrassing of reasons for the bad guys -- they didn't know tech like Elon's team knows tech.

Now their chief may be facing criminal charges based on this bid to avoid accountability.

🚨 DOJ considers criminal charges for directors of U.S. Institute for Peace. 🚨



Timeline of USIP malfeasance, blockade of Doge.https://t.co/q2ViXx9EeT pic.twitter.com/d6MAxUF4dw — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) March 24, 2025

What were they hiding? It must have been something pretty big. But whatever it was, it's satisfying to know that they need to respect the will of the people who pay their paychecks and bankroll their slush funds, and like any NGO, need to provide a minimum of accountability with no record destruction.

One can only hope that they will be made an example of, if for nothing else, to deter the others.