Big Balls To The Rescue: DOGE Saves A Terabyte Of Data Destroyed By Exiting USIP Employees

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Monica Showalter via AmericanThinker.com,

I've never heard anything good about the United States Institute for Peace.

It's been in bed with neocons, coupmeisters, and the Soros color revolution crowd for years. The quasi-government agency that runs like a private NGO is always sneaky and non-transparent.

So it didn't surprise me a bit to learn that USIP showed unusual resistance to anyone poking into their spending from DOGE.

They even called the cops on DOGE, only to get arrested and hauled off themselves:

And they seem to have had a siphoning game going on:

According to a hostile, biased report from Newsweek:

Elon Musk has accused the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) of deleting a terabyte of financial data to "cover their crimes."

Musk reposted a claim from the Conservative page 'amuse' on X (formerly Twitter) which stated that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had found USIP contracts going to Afghanistan's former chief of protocol, who had been a member of the Taliban, and to the Iraqi League for Youth.

Musk wrote on X: "They deleted a terabyte of financial data to cover their crimes, but they don't understand technology, so we recovered it."

Nothing they did ever had the slightest relationship to promoting "peace."

They had an opaque structure that was an invitation to corruption:

The most vivid and satisfying aspect of this story is that the USIP characters tried to destroy data to hide their acts -- and ran into BigBalls, or someone like him at DOGE, who quietly recovered the data they tried to destroy.

Sometimes, the good guys really do win, and for the most embarrassing of reasons for the bad guys -- they didn't know tech like Elon's team knows tech.

Now their chief may be facing criminal charges based on this bid to avoid accountability.

What were they hiding? It must have been something pretty big. But whatever it was, it's satisfying to know that they need to respect the will of the people who pay their paychecks and bankroll their slush funds, and like any NGO, need to provide a minimum of accountability with no record destruction.

One can only hope that they will be made an example of, if for nothing else, to deter the others.

