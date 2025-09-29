Bill Maher's Unexpected Rant Targets A Crisis Ignored By The Media

Via VigilantFox.com,

Something terrible is happening in Nigeria, and too few Americans, even Republicans, know it exists.

For years, Nigeria has been one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a Christian. Radical groups like Boko Haram and Fulani militants have waged relentless campaigns of terror, massacring villages, kidnapping women and children, and destroying churches.

According to leading human rights groups, over 15 million Christians have been displaced since 2009, tens of thousands killed, and more than 19,000 churches burned to the ground. Survivors describe a systematic attempt to erase Christianity from vast regions of the country.

Despite these staggering numbers, the story rarely breaks into Western headlines, and the silence has left millions unaware of the scale of the crisis.

However, that chilling reality got exposed on Bill Maher’s show on Friday.

Maher, a proud atheist, had a surprising moment on air when he called out this slaughter of Christians that the media ignores.

Bill Maher delivers a surprising moment on air as he calls out the slaughter of CHRISTIANS in Nigeria that the media refuses to cover.



“If you don’t know what’s going on in Nigeria, your media sources SUCK,” Maher said.



"If you don't know what's going on in Nigeria, your media sources SUCK," Maher said.

"You are in a BUBBLE. I'm not a Christian, but they are… — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 27, 2025

“If you don’t know what’s going on in Nigeria, your media sources SUCK,” Maher said bluntly.

“You are in a BUBBLE. I’m not a Christian, but they are systematically killing the Christians in Nigeria,” he continued.

“They’ve killed over 100,000 since 2009. They’ve burned 18,000 churches… They are literally attempting to wipe out the Christian population of an entire country.”

Pointing to the focus on Gaza, Maher asked, “Where are the kids protesting this?”

His diatribe drew a huge applause from the crowd, and a big thank you from Rep. Nancy Mace (R – South Carolina) for putting a spotlight on the crisis.

“Absolutely,” Maher responded.

For once, this story got the attention it deserved. And it took a classic liberal like Bill Maher — not the media — to put a spotlight on one of the greatest humanitarian crises of our time.