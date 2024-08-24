Billionaire Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested In France

Pavel Durov, the billionaire co-founder and CEO of messaging app Telegram was arrested at the Bourget airport outside of Paris Saturday evening, according to TF1 TV, citing an unnamed source.

According to the report, Durov, 39, was traveling aboard his private jet after arriving from Azerbaijan, which triggered a French search warrant issued by the OFMIN of the French judicial police due to his inclusion in a wanted persons file (FPR).

Telegram offers end-to-end encrypted messaging - and allows users to set up "channels" to disseminate information quickly to followers.

"He made a blunder this evening. We don’t know why … Was this flight just a stopover? In any case, he’s in custody!" a source close to the investigation told the news outlet (translated by Google).

Durav was detained by the National Anti-Fraud Office (ONAF), over the alleged facilitation of various crimes including terrorism, narcotics trafficking, and fraud.

"On his platform, he allowed an incalculable number of offences and crimes to be committed, for which he did nothing to moderate or cooperate," a source told TF1 TV.

The arrest was characterized by Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom as part of the "crackdown against free speech."

Breaking: The crackdown against free speech escalates. Telegram founder Pavel Durov has been arrested in France. Western intelligence services want access to Telegram’s private messages. According to French media Durov may face 20 years in jail if he doesn’t cooperate. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/x6bki4iarX — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) August 24, 2024

Dotcom recommends that people "Backup and clean your Telegram account while you still can."

Warning: Backup and clean up your Telegram account while you still can. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) August 24, 2024

The Russian-born Durov notably left Russia in 2014 after he refused to comply with demands to shut down opposition communities on his VK social media platform, which he has since sold. He now lives in Dubai, where Telegram is based, and holds dual citizenship in France and the UAE.

Pavel Durov left Russia when the government tried to control his social media company, Telegram. But in the end, it wasn’t Putin who arrested him for allowing the public to exercise free speech. It was a western country, a Biden administration ally and enthusiastic NATO member,… https://t.co/F83E9GbNHC — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2024

Durov, whose net worth is estimated at $15.5 billion, has said that some governments had sought to pressure him, but that the Telegram app - which has 900 million active users, should remain a "neutral platform," and not a "player in geopolitics." Durov and his brother founded Telegram in 2013.

Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, was just arrested in France after stepping off his plane.



He now sits in a French jail, charged with terrorism, trafficking and money laundering. All for refusing to censor at the behest of governments and intel agencies.@DavidSacks called it. pic.twitter.com/cRo3Uk8LS9 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 24, 2024

These are all excuses to force PAVEL DUROV to sell his users' private information to intelligence agencies — Barkin • ברקין • Баркин • 巴尔金 (@B2RKN) August 24, 2024

According to The Guardian, the Russian embassy in France is taking "immediate steps" to clarify the situation.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.