Birth Rate Among Refugee Women In Austria Nearly Triple That Of Native-Born Austrians

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

New figures show that women from Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq living in Austria have an average birth rate almost three times higher than that of Austrian-born women, according to data from the country’s Statistical Yearbook on Migration and Integration.

The report finds that Austrian-born women have an average of 1.22 children. Among women not born in Austria, the figure rises to 1.57. However, the figure among some countries of origin rises significantly.

Those born in the former Yugoslavia average 1.94 children, while Turkish-born women have 1.8 children. The highest rates are found among Syrian, Afghan, and Iraqi women, who average 3.3 children each.

🇦🇹🤰 Syrian, Afghan, and Iraqi refugees living in Austria are having almost three times as many children as Austrian-born women, according to data from the country’s Statistical Yearbook on Migration and Integration. pic.twitter.com/excbpff5Hl — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) August 11, 2025

The report notes that Austrian mothers tend to be older when giving birth, with an average age of 30.4 years for Austrian-born women compared to 28.7 years for non-Austrian-born women. Women from Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq have their first child at an average age of 26.2 years.

These figures come amid ongoing debate in Austria about the demographic impact of migration since the large influx of refugees from Syria in recent years.

At CPAC Hungary in May, the leader of the Austrian Freedom Party, Herbert Kickl, claimed that mass immigration to Europe is an agenda that is organized as “a consciously controlled ethnic and cultural transformation.”

Austria's FPÖ leader @Herbert_Kickl at #CPACHungary2025:



"What is happening in Europe is no coincidence. It is the result of an agenda, a consciously controlled ethnic and cultural transformation. Migration is not being stopped, it is being organized, promoted, and glorified." pic.twitter.com/RHbYaMn1oG — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) May 29, 2025

“What is happening in Europe is no coincidence. It is the result of an agenda, a consciously controlled ethnic and cultural transformation. Because migration is not being stopped, no, it is being organized, promoted, and glorified,” he told attendees.

A new generation with a growing Muslim population is having a profound effect in Austria, particularly in education. In October 2024, federal data revealed that more than three-quarters of students in Vienna’s middle schools do not speak German at home, putting pressure on an education system designed for single-language learning.

A survey at the same time by the local teachers’ union at some of Vienna’s 100 compulsory schools revealed not only systematic issues like language barriers, but also extreme incidents, including assaults on teachers, situations where parents of schoolchildren asked a teacher to wear a burqa, and even the presence of mock executions.

It has led to teachers leaving their profession — 20 a day on average in 2024 — and other educators speaking out on the “rapid Islamization” of the Austrian capital.

“Islam is changing our society in ways we do not want,” said longtime principal of a Vienna middle school, Christian Klar, in an interview with Christian magazine Corrigenda last year.

A December 2024 report from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution also unveiled disturbing trends in the Islamist radicalization of young girls in Upper Austria.

To mitigate the strain that mass immigration is having on schools, Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr announced in March orientation classes designed to prepare migrant children for the Austrian school environment.

He noted how many of these students not only do not speak any German but are also unfamiliar with basic literacy and numeracy. Some have never held a pen or followed structured school rules, and many fail to show respect for female teachers due to cultural differences.

Read more here...