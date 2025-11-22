Fire Breaks Out On Container Ship Moored At Los Angeles Port

Dramatic footage posted on X overnight shows a fire erupting on the container ship One Henry Hudson while it was berthed at the Yusen Terminal in the Port of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported the 1,100-foot container ship experienced an "electrical fire" that started below deck and spread to "several levels" of the ship by late Friday evening.

BREAKING: New exclusive video shows a large fire burning aboard the One Henry Hudson container ship at the Port of Los Angeles.



The vessel recently arrived from Tokyo. More than 100 LAFD firefighters — along with LA City and Long Beach fire boats — are attacking the blaze. Port… pic.twitter.com/h18SU75iiq — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) November 22, 2025

More than 100 firefighters were battling the blaze, which prompted a multi-agency emergency response involving the LAFD, Long Beach Fire, Port Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

All crew members are safe and no injuries have been reported, but four of the port's seven terminals have halted operations.

Ship-tracking data from Bloomberg shows the One Henry Hudson departed Tokyo before heading to the Port of Los Angeles.

There are no further details on what caused the electrical fire, or whether lithium batteries may have sparked it.