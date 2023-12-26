Blinken's Visit To Mexico Focuses On Optics As Migration Crisis Hits Biden's Polls

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Mexico City on Wednesday to discuss a new agreement with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) to control the surge of migrants flooding the southern border.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall will join Blinken in discussions with AMLO about "unprecedented irregular migration in the Western Hemisphere," a US Department of State press release read.

NEW: Lukeville, AZ right now. Only 2 Border Patrol agents here to move this mass of hundreds of illegal immigrants from around the world to a processing area. We continue to see enormous numbers of men from Africa who tell us they are going to sanctuary cities around the US. pic.twitter.com/zTSVLJFTGp — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 22, 2023

The goals of the meeting will include "identifying ways Mexico and the United States will address border security challenges, including actions to enable the reopening of key ports of entry across our shared border," the press release continued.

Blinken's visit is nothing more than optics for an administration that has promoted disastrous open southern borders, allowing millions of illegals to flood the nation ahead of the 2024 presidential election cycle.

A new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, shared with The Hill, shows only 38% of voters approved of Biden's handling of immigration, down from 46% in November.

"Based on the polling on immigration, this is one of the key issues dragging down the president's reputation, and he needs to make progress on this issue or face increasing consequences," said Mark Penn, chairman of the Harvard CAPS-Harris poll.

According to a new Gallup poll, Biden's approval rating is lower than any of his seven predecessors at the same point in their first term.

The polling data is clear that millions of Americans are fed up with radical progressives in the White House who have flooded the country with illegals, some of whom are military-age men from countries that call death to the West.

New US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows encounters on the southern border were nearly a quarter million last month. This figure is the highest November number and the third-highest monthly total ever.

And now this...

#BREAKING CBP sources confirm migrant encounters have surpassed 250k for the month of December—On pace to break the previous record set in September of 269,735.



The majority, 66k+ have entered through Arizona’s Tucson sector (Lukeville) this month—While 60k+ entered through… pic.twitter.com/0lDpvPy3PN — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) December 26, 2023

Days ago, the new website Muckraker revealed a treasure trove of "mass migration blueprints," handed out by a network of NGOs, or non-governmental organizations, who seem to be playing a powerful role in coordinating the large-scale invasion of illegals.

Illegal Alien Invasion Maps Exposed - CRITICAL THREAD EXPOSING NUMEROUS MASS MIGRATION BLUEPRINTS



Muckraker has obtained multiple maps, handed out by non-government organizations across South and Central America, that detail the routes to take to the U.S. and where to cross the… pic.twitter.com/wt0DDslM4w — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) December 23, 2023

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is handing some of these NGOs millions of dollars to assist illegal aliens once in the US.

"A lot of NGOs are helping Biden open the border to unlimited illegal crossing. But none of this could happen without the president's approval," Byron York, the chief political correspondent at the Washington Examiner, said.

Blinken's visit to Mexico is merely a distraction by the administration to save Biden's imploding polling numbers.