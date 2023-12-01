Blood Money? These Are The Countries Pledging The Most Humanitarian Aid

The world is facing a number of significant humanitarian crises in 2023, with war, food insecurity and forced displacement, among others, causing great hardship around the globe.

As part of United Nations coordinated humanitarian aid plans, around $20 billion has been contributed by governments in 2023 so far.

Statista's Martin Armstrong shows in the infographic below, the United States has delivered almost half of this aid, at $9.3 billion.

Ukraine received the largest share of this funding (8.6 percent), followed by Somalia (8.3 percent) and Ethiopia (7.6 percent).

Food security was by far the sector receiving the most U.S. humanitarian aid (46.5 percent).

Despite the $20 billion in aid provided globally this year, that figure only represents 35 percent of what the UN assesses to be the required funding for the crises its aid plans have set out to cover.