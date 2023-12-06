Bloodbaths Change The World - 9/11

Authored by Peter Hanseler via VoiceFromRussia.ch,

Before writing about Israel, an analysis of facts about 9/11 – a web of lies changed the world, enabled by abuse of emotions...

Introduction

Israel dominates the global media to an almost unseen extent. Only almost, because one event 22 years ago surpassed everything else in terms of media hype: 9/11. What both events have in common is that politicians and the media ruthlessly exploit people’s shock to achieve their goals or to generate clicks and thus rake in money. Most articles have one thing in common: they are based on emotions. We write about geopolitics. Geopolitical analyses must be based on facts. If the basis is emotionally charged, the analysis is worthless, regularly leads to false results and gives culprits and masterminds tools to work with, which they should not have under any circumstances.

In this second part of our series, we discuss this and more based on the most publicized terrorist attack of the 21st century.

In Part 1, we established that President Truman lied through the teeth not only to his own people but to the entire world by dropping the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki not as claimed to save hundreds of thousands of American soldiers’ lives, but to show the world and Stalin who would be the master of the house after World War 2.

For this marketing stunt, Truman cold-bloodedly sacrificed 200,000 Japanese, most of them civilians. His own people were emotionally well prepared for this atrocity. Since the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, the American government and the media poisoned the soul of the Americans with the most vicious racist propaganda. This hate speech against everything Japanese allowed the American state, among other things, to put hundreds of thousands of American citizens with Japanese roots into concentration camps: American citizens, mind you.

Everyone should therefore be aware, even today, that the so-called “fundamental constitutional rights”, which seem beyond reproach, rights that a constitution grants to its citizens, have no more value than a membership in a tennis club: they can be taken away at any time. This happened and still happens after 1945.

In 1945, the majority of us were not yet born. However, our generation was swept away by an event in September 2001 that changed the world forever.

We will highlight four aspects in this article: First, what life was like before 9/11, using my own personal memories and perceptions as an example. Second, we highlight social changes that 9/11 brought us. Third, we discuss the geopolitical consequences.

Finally, in the third part, which will be published shortly, we will highlight a few facts that make you doubt that the attack happened as claimed.

Life before 9/11

I was born in Zurich in 1964 and was in kindergarten when the moon landing happened. The Americans were the absolute heroes in my youth. They won the Second World War, every technical innovation came from America, the coolest TV series were American, the big movies like Star Wars, Indiana Jones, E.T. came from the USA and we hillbillies had to wait for months until we could enjoy these adventures in Europe. The bad guys were the Russians, the weak lived in Africa. China and India had many inhabitants, who all lived in the dirt and could hardly feed themselves. If the Americans waged war somewhere, the opponents of the war were some left-wing nutcases: “ Moscow, no return!”. – If they didn’t like it, they should simply emigrate to Russia. When I did my military service after school, the enemy always came from the East and wore the color red. A simple, comfortable view of the world in which you knew exactly whose side you were on.

After my law studies in Zurich, it was almost obligatory to complete a master’s degree in the USA if you wanted to work for a top law firm. I did so and studied American law in Washington, D.C. and then worked in New York before returning to Zurich.

I visited my dream destination more than 50 times between 1982 and 2006, on vacation and business. I worked so much that I limited myself to reading a few “excellent” newspapers, such as the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) and the Financial Times (FT). I felt informed and trusted the media, as many did. Were there people who were questioning a lot of things? – Yes, but I was not one of them at that time.

The day of the event

There are few events in the life of an adult that were as formative: Everyone still today – after more than 22 years – can remember exactly where he was when this news reached him. I remember it clearly. Only the assassination of President Kennedy is said to have evoked similar emotions; however, that event took place a little less than a year before I was born.

How 9/11 changed society

The culprit is found the same day

How the world changed after 9/11 was breathtaking. The consequences of 9/11 were more than dramatic. Nothing else mattered anymore. The entire world looked to New York and thirsted for explanations and thus also for the names of the culprits. These were presented within hours. People breathed a sigh of relief that the culprits could be identified so quickly. A human, purely emotional reaction that was not questioned. If you know the culprits, you know what to do. Solutions to the problem were presented in such a short period of time that one should have asked oneself how this was possible. This was not done.

Within days the USA becomes a surveillance state

A glaring example of how “solutions” were quickly found is the so-called Patriot Act. The USA Patriot Act of 2001 allowed unprecedented surveillance of American citizens and individuals around the world without having to respect traditional guarantees of civil liberties. This massive 342-page piece of legislation was submitted to the U.S. Congress within a week of the attack. Cynically, the title of the Patriot Act reads “Preserving Life & Liberty“; exactly the opposite was the case. Again, basic rights were taken away within days for a “higher purpose” with the stroke of a pen.

Anyone who has even an inkling of law-making is aware that this law lay fully drafted in a drawer even before the attack. A clear indication that there were people who were a little too well “prepared”.

Hate propaganda against all things “Arabic”

Anyone who wore a dark beard, looked “Arab” or had a Muslim first name was declared a suspect, not only in the U.S. but throughout the West – including Switzerland. A good friend of mine with Moroccan roots – beardless – told me that he had been treated like a criminal for years, especially when traveling, and also had the greatest problems finding housing and work in Zurich. He is Swiss and speaks Swiss German like me.

People in the West could not escape this racist propaganda. In every TV series or movie the bad guys looked the same and were extremists. The “Arabic” or the “Muslim” was demonized. For a few years now, this tendency has subsided: Nowadays, Russians are the bad guys. Beards can be worn again.

Geopolitical consequences – warmongering

Epic speech by President Bush

On September 20, 2001, President Bush gave an incendiary speech in preparation for the coming wars. This speech was not addressed to the American people, but to the whole world.

Bush demanded that every country support the fight against terrorists and that every suspect be handed over to the USA, that all means be used to destroy terrorists – worldwide. He was referring not only to the suspected Al Qaeda, which, by the way, never claimed responsibility for the attack, but to all terrorist organizations in the world in every country.

I recommend everyone to watch this speech again.

At minute 18:44 Bush makes the following statement:

«Either you’re with us – or you are with the terrorists.» PRESIDENT BUSH – SEPTEMBER 20, 2001

With this, he said nothing else than that every country, which would not support the total war of the USA against everyone, whom the USA considered as terrorists, would become terrorists themselves and thus a target of the USA.

With this speech the Bush administration got the “carte blanche” to cover the world with wars. Congress applauded frenetically. Bush’s speech was constantly interrupted by standing ovations. One has to browse back to Adolf Hitler’s speeches to observe such an undignified spectacle. Undignified because, on the one hand, thousands of people had perished two weeks earlier and, on the other, nothing less than a bloodbath was announced around the world.

Terror as a pretext for expansion

Crumbling power of the USA as early as 2001

In a world where most people are in a state of shock, few question the rationale if they are presented with a solution that promises to relieve the state of shock and show a route back to normalcy.

In 2001, the West considered the US to be all-powerful and strong. The truth was different. The hegemon’s power base was already crumbling badly and crying out for a liberation blow.

The Pillars of American Power

The most important pillar for the status as hegemon of the USA is the Petrodollar. We have already discussed its functioning and importance in detail several times, most recently in our article “BRICS will change the world – slowly“.

The Middle East is the cradle of the Petrodollar. Without power in the Middle East, the Petrodollar does not work, and without the Petrodollar, the U.S. cannot maintain its status as a Hegemon.

President Bush was given carte blanche by most of the Western population to do as he saw fit because he succeeded in fooling the world’s population into believing that the war on terror was vital to the world’s survival. The facts paint a different picture.

Roadmap for the reconstruction of power was created in 2000

In September 2000, exactly one year before 9/11, the neoconservative think tank Project for the New American Century wrote a detailed guide on how the U.S. could reassert its power around the world and in the Middle East. The authors were Dick Cheney, Paul Wolfowitz, Jeb Bush and Lewis Libby, all neoconservative hawks who would hold leadership positions in 2001. The title of the paper was Rebuilding America’s Defense: Strategy, Forces, and Resources for a New Century.

The Roadmap to a Global Bloodbath – Rebuilding America’s Defense: Strategy, Forces, and Resources for a New Century

The document is eye-opening and worth reading. In one sentence, however, the authors make a peculiar statement when it comes to the search for the originators of the attacks.

“[…] even if it brings revolutionary change, is likely to be a long one, absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event – like a new Pearl Harbor.” REBUILDING AMERICA’S DEFENSES: STRATEGY, FORCES AND RESOURCES FOR A NEW CENTURY, PAGE 51

This Pearl Harbor moment came in the form of 9/11 like a godsend to the authors of the study. The authors, by the way, operated many levers of power at the moment of the attack. Dick Cheney was merely vice president of the United States. Yet he completely dominated, controlled and manipulated George Bush, the President. Paul Wolfowitz was Deputy to Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld and Lewis Libby was Chief of Staff to Vice President Dick Cheney. All were at the center of power, ready to put the roadmap into action.

The real plan of the USA was revealed in 2006

General Wesley Clark is a highly decorated U.S. general, Vietnam veteran with personal frontline experience, and former Supreme Allied Commander Europe. In 2006, after his retirement from the Army, he gave an interview that revealed the entire, real intentions and plans of the US after 9/11.

The entire interview in English can be found here.

I don’t know why General Clark made statements that so clearly and transparently show the intentions of the USA after 9/11. He is probably – besides Edward Snowden and Daniel Ellsberg – the most important whistleblower who showed the USA from its most unsavory side. He was not prosecuted and most people do not know this interview.

I could not find any circumstantial evidence that would make Clark’s statements unreliable. His source comes from the top of the Pentagon and the fact that these statements did not lead to any discussions in the West makes them all the more credible. Finally, he described exactly what Dick Cheney and his colleagues wrote down already in 2000.

Reality, plans and failure in pictures

Introduction

The following maps show the United States’ (red) power influence in the Middle East and parts of Africa at various points in time. Influence defined as direct or indirect control. The intent is to provide only a graphic impression, and the degree of influence may vary.

1979

Until the overthrow of the Shah of Persia in 1979, the United States dominated the Middle East directly or indirectly through various means. In 1953, for example, the CIA overthrew the democratically elected President Mossadegh together with the British MI6 (Operation AJAX) in order to place the Shah on the throne. We wrote about this in our article “War without Peace“. Furthermore, the USA supported and courted Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states in order to consolidate its influence.

US influence in the Middle East until the overthrow of the Shah of Persia – Source: VoicefromRussia.com

2001

Between 1979 and 2001, the U.S. lost much influence over the Middle East. With the aim of overthrowing the government of Iran, the U.S. supported Saddam Hussein with weapons and money to induce Iraq to attack Iran. This succeeded. The Iran-Iraq War (First Gulf War), which lasted between 1980 and 1988, cost the lives of close to one million people. Iran remained victorious. The Americans did not give up, but changed their target: Iraq went from being an ally to an enemy.

The invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein, of which the USA knew, was apparently approved by the USA eight days before the invasion by the American ambassador April Glaspie, in order to then attack Iraq in 1991 as a liberator (Second Gulf War). Today, the U.S. vehemently denies having known about Saddam Hussein’s plan and having condoned it. However, the invasion was called off when the U.S. had conquered about half of Iraq. Hundreds of thousands of victims had to be mourned.

Situation am 11. September 2001 – Quelle: VoicefromRussia.com

The Pentagon’s plan revealed by General Clark

This map shows the influence of the USA on September 11, 2001 (red) as well as the planned and partly realized war plans of the USA (yellow). Had this plan been successfully implemented, the U.S. would today exercise unprecedented influence over the Middle East. However, things turned out differently.

The media reports exclusively about the disgraceful withdrawal of the Americans from Afghanistan, but the entire plan from 2001 failed miserably.

All war campaigns led to disaster for the USA. Nevertheless, the Americans either completely or significantly destroyed the following countries: Afghanistan (U.S. withdrawal), Iraq (U.S. withdrawal), Libya (no [official] ground forces), Syria (lost, but still some ground forces in the oil-rich part to this day), Sudan (no control), Somalia (no control).

Millions of people lost their lives in the last 22 years for armed conflicts that led nowhere. The financial resources that the USA spent in these military failures are about 8’000 billion US dollars.

Influence of the United States in September 2001: (red) – the plan: (yellow) – Source: VoicefromRussia.com

Situation today

It did not stay with the military defeats. The influence of the U.S. in the Middle East has shrunk to a level even smaller than it was in 2001. Thus, the campaigns have not only failed to increase influence, but have effectively forced the U.S. out of the Middle East.

Influence of the US in 2023: (red) – Source: VoicefromRussia.com

Two major diplomatic events this year are responsible for this.

The first major event was the peace agreements between Saudi Arabia and Iran on the one hand and Saudi Arabia and Syria on the other, as well as Syria’s readmission to the Arab League, all of which happened this year. We reported in detail about the Arab Spring without blood in the article “Peace breaks out – Arab Spring without blood” in May this year.

The second major event was the BRICS summit in South Africa in August. Of the countries colored green on the map below, the following three Gulf states, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, will join the BRICS organization on Jan. 1, 2024. Egypt and Ethiopia will join from Africa.

On the map section we have shown alone, the following additional countries have formally or informally applied to join BRICS: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Gabon, Pakistan, Tunisia, and Turkey. For detailed facts and figures on BRICS and other organizations of the Global South, please refer to our article “BRICS – Series – Part 1“.

This summer we devoted a series of four articles to the development of BRICS: Part 1 (Facts and Figures), Part 2 (Today’s Financial System and Reasons that Led to BRICS), Part 3 (Our Predictions for the August BRICS Summit), and as Part 4, a comprehensive summary with outlook. Part 4 of the article series was also published on the paywalled Gloom Boom & Doom Report by financial expert Dr. Marc Faber, in Weltwoche and on ZeroHedge.

Although we described these major events as tectonic shifts in geopolitics, they passed completely unnoticed by most of the Western media or were only mentioned in passing and discussed dismissively.

Conclusion

First, we described how the majority in the West – myself included – perceived America before 9/11 and how the events of 9/11 led to a collective shock in the West. We then showed how this shock was first abused by the U.S. against its own people. It began by once again stripping American citizens of fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, without voices being raised to be heard.

Then we showed that already one year before the attack war plans were worked out by a group of neoconservative hawks and in the study in question it was written that an early implementation of these plans would only be possible if a “Pearl Harbor Moment” would occur. That moment occurred just one year after the study was published in the form of 9/11 – a godsend for the hawks.

Further, based on the very credible statements of General Clark, we proved that the U.S., under the guise of the ” War on Terror,” was attempting to conquer seven other countries in the Middle East and parts of Africa, in addition to Afghanistan, in order to regain and secure its supremacy in the Middle East.

Further, we showed with some maps and facts how the USA once again chose a bloody strategy to achieve its goals and how these campaigns ended in an unprecedented geopolitical disaster for USA. All military operations and wars failed, millions of people lost their lives and thousands of billions were wasted. All for nothing.

Finally, we showed that the U.S. has virtually no influence left in the Middle East. The Middle East is now dominated by the Middle Eastern countries themselves, joining a multipolar organization called BRICS. This result was achieved with diplomacy and peace deals – without bloodshed.

This blog has warned several times that the U.S. will not simply accept emancipation from the U.S. dollar and exclusion from the Middle East:

In July, we wrote:

“This will seal the downfall of the American empire. One would be naive to think that the Americans are not willing to set the world on fire to prevent their own demise..” BRICS – THE WEST IS SILENT AND AFRAID – AND RIGHTLY SO

If we look at the mendacity that the USA has displayed since 2001 by exploiting people’s paralysis and the brutality with which it has killed millions of people over more than two decades in order to achieve its geopolitical goals, we think it is justified to question everything.

Thus, the authorship of the September 11, 2001 attacks is also up for debate. We will discuss a few facts about this in the third and final part of this series.

After reading this article, we would like to advise our readers regarding the recent ” Powder Keg Middle East” already now not to believe any statements of politicians and media. Follow our motto: “Question everything!”