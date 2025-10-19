Boeing 747 Cargo Jet Veers Off Hong Kong Runway, Breaks Apart In Water

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 reports that an Air ACT (ACT Airlines) Boeing 747-481 BDSF (a variant of the Boeing 747 cargo aircraft) veered off the runway at Hong Kong International Airport at 03:53 local time (19:53 UTC) and broke apart after hitting water at a ground speed of 49 knots.

“According to ADS-B data, flight #EK9788 had a ground speed of about 49 knots when it hit the water,” Flightradar24 wrote on X.

Local outlet The Standard reported:

"A cargo plane arriving from Dubai ran off the runway and tumbled into the sea at Hong Kong International Airport early Monday, crashing into a ground-service vehicle and leaving two workers missing. Sources said the freighter struck a ground-service vehicle, shearing off one of its wheels, before coming to rest with its nose over the seawall. The four crew members on board escaped unhurt, but two ground staff inside the vehicle remain missing."

