Bombardier CEO Warns US Could "Target" Firm If Canada Cuts F-35 Deal

On Monday, the CEO of Canadian jet manufacturer Bombardier warned a business audience in Montreal that Prime Minister Mark Carney's potential decision to trim or cancel Canada's purchase of 88 U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jets could trigger a retaliatory response from Washington against his company, according to Bloomberg.

"Canceling the F-35s might be a good idea, but we need to think about it," Bombardier CEO Eric Martel said at the event hosted by Canadian Club, adding, "We have contracts with the Pentagon. Will there be reciprocity there?"

Martel warned: "Effectively, we could be targeted. This is my concern."

He noted his biggest concern is that the Trump administration may target Bombardier's defense unit. The unit has two contracts with the U.S. government—one for communication aircraft and another for surveillance jets—both of which could become collateral damage if Carney reduces or scraps the F-35 contract.

"I am there to defend Bombardier, but I understand why the new prime minister is asking these questions," Martel said.

🛩️ Aujourd’hui, @karlblackburn a assisté à la conférence d’Éric Martel @Bombardier, sur le rôle de l’aérospatiale dans la prospérité du Canada.



L’innovation, la résilience et l’autonomie industrielle sont essentielles pour renforcer notre économie et bien positionner le Québec. pic.twitter.com/KcgrXdD2ET — Conseil du patronat (@conseilpatronat) March 17, 2025

Martel's comments highlight the risks to Bombardier's business, 60% of which comes from the U.S. and is highly exposed to the ongoing U.S.-Canada trade war.

On Sunday, President Trump doubled down on reciprocal tariffs, calling the April 2 implementation date a "liberating day for our country ... and we're getting back to some of the wealth that very, very foolish presidents gave away because they had no clue what they were doing."

Reuters noted:

It is unclear whether a U.S. exemption for Canadian and Mexican goods like Bombardier's planes that comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will be extended past April 2.

"Common sense will return, and our business will continue to move forward," Martel said, adding that orders have not slowed. However, he acknowledged that discussions with some customers have changed, particularly regarding contractual clauses aimed at reassuring both parties.

It's almost guaranteed that if globalist Carney alters or cancels the F-35 deal in favor of European fighter jets, Trump will retaliate against Canada, likely targeting Bombardier. Trump's vision for hemispheric defense in the Americas relies on U.S. defense weapons—not foreign ones from Europe. That's all you need to know.