Pressure Mounts For Pope Leo To Make Risky Gaza Visit: 'Break The Siege'

Via Middle East Eye

Pope Leo is facing growing calls to take direct action in Gaza, as critics urge him to lead an aid mission to the besieged enclave after Israeli air strikes and amid worsening humanitarian conditions.

The push is in response to a statement the pontiff posted on X on Sunday, expressing sorrow over the Israeli strike that killed three Christians at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza City last week. "Tragic news continues to arrive in these days from the Middle East, especially from Gaza," the Pope wrote.

"I express my profound sadness regarding last Thursday’s attack by the Israeli army on the Catholic Parish of the Holy Family in Gaza City, which as you know killed three Christians and gravely wounded others. I pray for the victims… and I am particularly close to their families and to all the parishioners."

Via Reuters

He named the victims - Saad Issa Kostandi Salameh, Foumia Issa Latif Ayyad and Najwa Ibrahim Latif Abu Daoud - and offered his spiritual support to their families and community.

While many welcomed the gesture, others criticized the Pope for stopping short of taking further action.

The new statement followed Pope Leo’s initial response, shared last Friday, which acknowledged the loss of life but did not name Israel as the attacker.

That omission drew swift backlash and prompted comparisons with his predecessor, Pope Francis, who became known for his outspoken criticism of Israel’s war on Gaza and his regular contact with Gaza’s Christian community.

Now, pressure is growing on Pope Leo not only to speak more forcefully, but also to take action.

“The Pope should go to Gaza and bring aid in,” one user wrote on social media. “He should dare the Israelis to block him. Words, no matter how heartfelt, will not save a single starving child.”

Another said the Pope could board a ship carrying food and medical supplies. “With the UN declaring the final stage of famine that might be irreversible for millions, bold acts of courage are the only chance.”

Some pointed to the Pope’s unique status on the global stage, with one writing that “there are like 6 or 7 people that Israel would not have the guts, or free license from the US, to shoot down if delivering aid, and the Pope is one of them”.

I would love to see Pope Leo *lead* a delegation to Gaza and bring medical supplies and food/water to people who are literally in the last deadly stages of famine.



There's still (barely) time to reverse profound health consequences for many thousands caused by Israel. https://t.co/gooGaSRonH — Dr Altha Cravey (@LocoCravey) July 21, 2025

"Get in a plane with humanitarian aid, break the aerial siege," another user wrote. "Would they down your airplane? The Pope’s plane?"

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign and blockade - which scholars and international organizations have said amount to genocide - have devastated the Gaza Strip.

The UN’s humanitarian affairs office warned on Sunday that families in Gaza are enduring “catastrophic hunger”, with children “wasting away” and some dying before help can reach them.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said on Sunday that infant deaths caused by starvation are rising. “These heartbreaking cases were not caused by direct bombing but by starvation, the lack of baby formula and the absence of basic healthcare,” civil defence spokesperson Mahmud Bassal said, noting at least three such deaths in the past week alone.