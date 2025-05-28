Breaking Down The $524 Billion Investment Needed To Rebuild Ukraine

It has been over three years since the Russia-Ukraine war began.

According to the World Bank’s Fourth Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment, rebuilding the country will require an estimated $524 billion investment over the next decade.

This graphic visually breaks down the reconstruction costs by sector, highlighting where funds are needed most.

Top Sectors Damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War

So far, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has hit the housing sector the hardest.

By the end of 2024, 13% of the country’s houses had been damaged or destroyed, leaving nearly 5 million Ukrainians displaced.

Over the next decade, an estimated $83.7 billion will be needed to rebuild the homes lost.

The damage to the transport sector has affected emergency response and evacuation procedures. The investment needed by this sector is second highest, totaling $77.5 billion. Of this, road repairs remain under the most strain, requiring an estimated $44.3 billion. Rails will need $20.3 billion as railway facilities endured over 190 attacks. Public transport is estimated to account for $5.3 billion.

Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s energy sector contributed 14% of GDP and employed 3% of the population.

This sector was also hit hard, requiring $67.8 billion over the next 10 years.

Other Sectors

The damage done in Ukraine is widespread. An additional four sectors—commerce and industry, agriculture, social protection and livelihoods, and education and science—will all require over $30 billion of investment each in the coming years.

