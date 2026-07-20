Breaking Down The $655 Million World Cup Prize Money

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is awarding $655 million in performance prize money, making it the richest tournament in the competition’s history. Every stage of the tournament came with a larger financial reward, giving teams another incentive to advance as far as possible. Performance prize money has increased nearly 50% since 2022, when FIFA awarded $440 million.

This Markets in a Minute graphic, created by Visual Capitalist's Julia Wnedling, in partnership with Terzo, breaks down how the $655 million performance prize pool is distributed across every stage of the tournament. From group stage participants to the eventual champion, it shows the earnings of every qualifying country.

Spain Takes Home the World Cup

Spain captured the 2026 FIFA World Cup title and the tournament’s top prize of $50 million, while runner-up Argentina earned $33 million. It marks Spain’s second World Cup championship after previously lifting the trophy in 2010, capping off an impressive tournament run that also included victories over Belgium and France in the knockout stage.

The final remained scoreless through 90 minutes, despite Spain controlling much of the play and Argentina finishing regulation with 10 men. The deadlock finally broke in the 106th minute, when Ferran Torres scored just after the start of the second period of extra time.

Raising the World Cup Stakes

England ultimately earned $29 million by defeating France 6–4 in the third-place playoff. Bukayo Saka scored a hat trick as England survived a four-goal French comeback. France collected $27 million, while Kylian Mbappé scored twice and finished the match as the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer.

The four quarterfinal exits each earned $19 million. Morocco lost to France. Belgium fell after Mikel Merino scored Spain’s winner in the 88th minute. Norway led England through Andreas Schjelderup, but two Jude Bellingham goals completed a comeback. Switzerland pushed Argentina into extra time before falling.

Reaching the Last Eight Pays Off

Advancing deep into the World Cup delivers meaningful financial rewards. Teams eliminated in the Round of 16 received $15 million. Reaching the Round of 32 was worth $11 million, compared with $9 million for a group stage exit.

The expanded 48-team format means more nations share in FIFA’s record prize pool. Still, every knockout victory unlocks a larger payout, making each match increasingly valuable.

Every Win Counts

World Cup prize money has never been higher, reflecting the tournament’s growing commercial success. But for national federations and organizations alike, maximizing value isn’t just about generating more revenue. It’s also about making the most of every dollar that’s earned.

That’s true in business as well. While companies focus on growing the top line, improving profitability often starts with controlling the costs hidden in everyday contracts.