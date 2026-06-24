Brent Falls To Pre-War Levels As Trump Contradicts Tehran On Hormuz Tolls, Nuclear Inspections

Brent crude oil prices fell below $75 a barrel late yesterday, marking the first time the global benchmark has traded under that level since the outbreak of the Trump-initiated Iran conflict.

The drop in crude prices could provide relief for consumers and businesses by easing pressure on fuel costs and inflation, a desired Washington outcome of the MoU signing - for which Trump has come under severe criticism from hawks at home. Speaking of escalating, we have another early morning Trump Truth Social statement, openly contradicting the consistent stated position of Tehran leaders.

Since the Switzerland high level talks led by Vance, there's been a series of issues where Tehran and Washington have issued clearly contradictory statements.

Trump says in the fresh statement that Iran informed the United States that there would be "NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND" imposed on vessels traveling through the strategic waterway.

Trump as is typical criticized media reports that had suggested Iran could seek payments from ships using the route, calling such coverage "Fake News." He added that if the information provided by Iran proved inaccurate, ongoing negotiations between the two sides would end "immediately."

The president also denied reports that the United States had provided funds directly to Iran or released Iranian assets without conditions. "No money has been given to Iran, or released from their money to them, by the U.S.," he said.

However, Trump stated that Washington plans to make some Iranian funds available for agricultural purchases. According to the president, the money would be used to buy US farm products, including "Corn, Wheat, Soybeans, and more." But Iranian leadership has vehemently rejected this narrative too.

"Food is desperately needed in Iran," Trump said, adding that the purchases would be made "exclusively from the United States."

Oil drops to Iran war lows on the Trump Truth social statement...

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most important energy shipping routes, and any disruption or additional costs imposed on vessels passing through the channel could have significant implications for global trade and oil markets. It is officially 'open' in the wake of the MoU signing - but the next few days and weeks will be telling.

Meanwhile, some new developments on the Hormuz opening front, and Qatar LNG:

Qatar’s prime minister said establishing a hotline between the US and Iran is essential to prevent rogue actors impeding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as he predicted that the Gulf state would resume normal liquefied natural gas production “within a few weeks”. --FT

Trump is also asserting that Iran will allow IEAE inspectors in, something the Islamic Republic is also vehemently rejecting.