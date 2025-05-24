British Airways Extends Suspension Of Israel Flights As More Houthi Missiles Target Airport

Another ballistic missile fired from Yemen has targeted Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel on Friday, in reportedly the third such attack on Israel within 24 hours.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced the fresh attack in a televised statement, saying "The Houthi forces targeted Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic ballistic missile" and that the attack "successfully achieved its goal."

Source: Anadolu Agency

While the Houthis have repeatedly claimed "hypersonic" missile attacks over several weeks, there's as yet no evidence that they possess this advanced technology. Still, it has become clear that Israel's advanced air defense systems at time have trouble intercepting the inbound projectiles, as a May 4th attack demonstrated.

The Houthis spokesman claimed of this new Friday attack that it caused "millions of Zionist settlers to flee to shelters and halted airport operations."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged an inbound missile, which set off warning sirens in central Israel, but did not indicate any ground strikes or damage:

Early on Friday morning, sirens blared across Tel Aviv as a result of the Yemeni missile. The Israeli army said in a statement that it intercepted the missile. A Yemeni missile was also intercepted by Israeli air defenses on Thursday afternoon, following an earlier missile attack, which Tel Aviv also said it intercepted.

The Houthis have been stepping up attacks on Israel in recent weeks, and after a few major waves of Israeli strikes on Yemen, which destroyed the international airport in Sanaa.

While such Israeli retaliation has clearly caused much damage and death inside Yemen, the constant Houthi fire is also impacting Israel - at least on an economic and logistical level.

Times of Israel reports Friday on more foreign carriers suspending operations at Israeli airports:

British Airways joins the growing list of companies extending their cancellation of flights to and from Israel following the Houthi missile strike near Ben Gurion Airport at the beginning of the month. Hebrew media reports that British Airways has extended its suspension until the end of July.

Below is a montage of images from the May 4th ballistic missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport:

Via TOI

The fact that the US military is drawing down its Red Sea anti-Houthi operations, after the Trump-proclaimed ceasefire earlier this month, appears to have freed up the Houthis' ability to focus more firepower directly on Israel.

Last Friday the Israeli government announced an expansion of Gaza operations - so these missile attacks out of Yemen will likely only grow. The Houthis have further said they have added Haifa port to its target bank.