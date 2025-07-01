British MPs Invite Deposed Shah's Son To Promote Iran Regime Change In Parliament

Via Middle East Eye

The son of Iran's ousted shah is giving an address to British MPs in the UK parliament on Monday, numerous sources within parliament and the Labor Party have told Middle East Eye.

According to an invitation to the event seen by MEE, Pahlavi is set to brief MPs and peers on "the ongoing situation in Iran and his plan for the collapse of the current regime and for a stable transition to a secular democracy".

AFP: Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s deposed last shah, speaks at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, California, on 22 October 2024

The event was set for 5pm in a committee room in parliament and is co-hosted by Labour MP Luke Akehurst and Conservative MP Aphra Brandreth.

Akehurst told MEE: "It is for the Iranian people to decide what type of government they want, but clearly MPs are going to be interested in hearing what different opposition voices have got to say about the future of such an important country." MEE also contacted Brandreth for comment.

Referred to among his supporters as a "king in exile", Reza Pahlavi, 64, is the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the late shah of Iran, who was toppled during the 1977-1979 popular uprising that led to the establishment of the Islamic Republic as we now know it.

Ali Milani, chair of the Labor Muslim Network, told MEE that the planned event in the UK parliament is a "slap in the face of every Iranian fighting for freedom and justice".

Milani said that Pahlavi "has spent an entire career in exile refusing to condemn his father's oppressive regime."

He added: "Countless Iranians were disappeared, tortured and murdered at the hands of his father's secret police, which he has never properly acknowledged. "Leadership for the people of Iran must come from Iranians themselves on the ground. They deserve real freedom and prosperity."

As a staunch defender of a US-backed monarchy that he hopes to bring back to Iran, Pahlavi has made several visits to Israel, taken photographs with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and cast himself as the only viable leader of a modern Iran if the Islamic Republic collapses.

On June 16, during the recent hostilities between Israel and Iran, Pahlavi said that "the root cause of the problem has been the regime and its nature, and the only solution, ultimately, that will benefit both the Iranian people as well as the free world is for this regime to no longer be there".

Responding to Pahlavi's comments, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif made headlines by calling the shah's son a "bloody parasitical imperial whore".

The last Shah of Iran

"If Iranian people are energized and motivated according to you," Asif said in a post on social media platform X, "show some balls and go back and lead them and remove the regime."

'Important message from Reza Pahlavi'

Labor MP Akehurst, who was first elected last July, described a June 14 video address by Pahlavi calling for regime change as an "important message from Reza Pahlavi about backing the Iranian people".

In 2021, Akehurst was asked if he regarded the UN as antisemitic because the Security Council, of which Britain is a member, ruled that "Israel’s establishment of settlements in Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, had no legal validity". Akehurst answered: "Yes."

In November 2023, he said that the "major West Bank settlement blocks" should become part of Israel as part of a land exchange with Palestine, adding that he wants the Golan Heights "to remain part of Israel".

The establishment and expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, according to a recent UN report, amount to a war crime. Before becoming an MP, Akehurst was also once photographed wearing a T-shirt describing himself as a "Zionist shitlord".