British School Kids Are Being Taught Black People Built Stonehenge

British schoolchildren are being taught that Stonehenge was built by Black people.

Yes, really.

Research by the think tank Policy Exchange uncovered one book that makes this claim, Brilliant Black British History is being used widely in schools.

The book, written by Nigerian-born author Atinuke, has sparked outrage among historians, parents, and anyone with a passing interest in, you know, facts.

Nevertheless, it was still given an British Book award for best ‘non-fiction’ book for children last year.

The teaching material, part of a broader push to “decolonize” history, insists that the iconic Wiltshire monument wasn’t just the work of pasty, bearded locals dragging stones across a field. Instead, it suggests a diverse coalition of ancient builders, including Black communities, were the masterminds behind the 5,000-year-old structure.

The book also claims “Britain was a black country for more than 7,000 years before white people came”.

As we have previous covered, there is no actual evidence of any of this, aside from shady accounts of the odd darker skinned person being present, and some scattered bone finds, including the much debunked ‘Cheddar man’, that are claimed to be of ancient black people.

Policy Exchange notes “in too many cases, this process has gone too far, leading to the teaching of radical and contested interpretations of the past as fact, or with anecdotes of interesting lives replacing a deeper understanding of the core drivers of history.”

“Numerous cases of poor-quality resources being used to teach contested narratives as fact have been identified,” the group continues, noting “For example, one book used in classrooms claims black people built Stonehenge, whilst free resources produced by a subject organisation celebrate the genital mutilation of a slave as a form of ‘gender transition’.”

The research also revealed that some schools have stopped teaching core aspects of British history, including the Battle of Agincourt, which less than one in five schools now cover, and the Battles of Trafalgar and Waterloo, which only 11 per cent include in the curriculum.

The data revealed that 83 per cent of schools claim to have ‘decolonised’ or ‘diversified’ their history teaching.

British historian Lord Roberts urged “it is vital pupils are taught the history of their own nation in a manner that seeks to do more than simply inculcate shame about our past.”

