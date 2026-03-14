British Tourist Faces Prison Sentence In UAE For Filming Iranian Missiles

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

A British tourist is among about 20 people who are facing charges in the UAE for filming Iranian attacks on Dubai, as America's Gulf Arab allies are taking steps to censor the impact of the war.

According to The Guardian, the 60-year-old man is being charged with a law that prohibits sharing material that can endanger public security. The report said that he is still facing charges despite deleting the video immediately when he was asked to.

AP/Illustrative: Screenshots from a video posted on social media on March 7, 2026 shows an impact and smoke rising from the Dubai International Airport.

The charge carries a penalty of up to two years in prison, and many could face similar charges for simply sharing videos of missile attacks that have already been published online.

"The charges sound extremely vague but serious on paper. In reality, the alleged conduct could be something as simple as sharing or commenting on a video that is already circulating online," said Radha Stirling, the head of Detained in Dubai.

"Under UAE cybercrime laws, the person who originally posts content can be charged, but so can anyone who reshapes, reposts, or comments on it," Striling added.

In the immediate aftermath of the US and Israel launching the war with Iran on February 28, videos of counterattacks in Gulf countries were widespread on social media, but they became scarce once the Arab governments began cracking down.

In Bahrain, which has a Shia majority ruled by a Sunni monarch, authorities began arresting people for "misusing" social media and pursued people who appeared to be celebrating the attacks.

Israel has also imposed tight restrictions on the dissemination of information about Iranian missile strikes, as it did during the 12-Day War in June 2025.