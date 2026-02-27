Authored by Andrew Korybko,

Russia’s control over it, whether through Ukraine’s withdrawal or forcible expulsion, is considered to be the basis of the US’ peace plan that the Brits and French are dangerously trying to subvert.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported on the four-year anniversary of the special operation that the Brits and French are plotting to help Ukraine go nuclear. The alleged plan is to provide it with relevant European components and equipment that would then be misrepresented to the world as proof of a domestically developed nuclear program. They’ll also give it at least one actual warhead and/or materials for a dirty bomb.

The purpose is to give Ukraine an edge over Russia in the negotiations.

Zelensky recently claimed that “Both the Americans and the Russians say that if you want the war to end tomorrow, get out of Donbas”, which he flat-out refuses to do, emboldened as he’s been by European support led first and foremost by the Brits and French.

The first are considered to be the masterminds behind various anti-Russian provocations, including false flag plots that Moscow warned about but which never materialized, while the second has been leading the charge to send NATO troops to Ukraine.

Russia has been tight-lipped about what compromises it might consider in exchange for Ukraine at the very least withdrawing from Donbass due to the confidential nature of the negotiations, but it’s possible that its compliance with this demand could lead to a ceasefire. Zelensky and his top two European backers don’t want that even though the EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas claimed, regardless of whether one agrees with her, that “Moscow has failed to achieve any of its strategic objectives” so far.

Therefore, the Brits and French want Ukraine to go nuclear out of desperation to hold onto Donbass at minimum, the Kiev-controlled remainder of which consists of the country’s top military fortifications. They expect that Russia would then agree to a ceasefire along the frontlines if Ukraine obtains nuclear capabilities, even if only a dirty bomb, and threatens to use them if it doesn’t comply. At most, this could also hypothetically be leveraged to get it to withdraw from all the territory that Kiev claims as its own.

The reality is that Russia won’t accept a nuclear-armed Ukraine. Putin alluded to Zelensky’s speech at the 2022 Munich Security Conference in which he threatened to revoke Ukraine’s participation in the 1994 Budapest Memorandum under which it transferred Soviet nukes (that were always under Moscow’s control and never Kiev’s) to Russia in his address to the nation announcing the special operation. Most Russian-friendly observers accordingly expect Russia to not let this happen under any circumstances.

Head of the Duma’s Defense Committee Andrey Kartapolov debunked the scenario of Ukraine developing its own nuclear program in fall 2024 after Zelensky sensationally suggested going down this route if it’s kept out of NATO before walking his words back later that same day. With that in mind, Russia certainly knows that the only way for Ukraine to obtain nukes is from the Brits and/or French, and any attempt to do so would amount to them going behind Trump’s back to subvert his peace plan.

The gist is that Trump reportedly wants Putin to freeze the conflict if Ukraine withdraws from Donbass or is forcibly expelled from there, with the incentive to do so being a resource-centric strategic partnership between Russia and the US. Regardless of whether or not Putin would agree to this, the point is that the Brits and French’s efforts to help Ukraine go nuclear out of desperation to hold onto Donbass undermine the basis of Trump’s peace plan, so he should thus do everything to stop them if he truly wants peace.