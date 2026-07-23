Bulgaria Draws Iranian Warning Over Hosting US Military Tanker Aircraft

Bulgaria has for many years during the so-called Global War on Terror been a major Eastern European hub for US and Western weapons shipments as well as military aircraft transfers related to the Middle West.

But now Iran is paying close attention, putting the Bulgarian government on notice over a planned temporary deployment of up to eight American refueling aircraft.

USAF file image

The large military planes are set to be housed at Bezmer Air Base in the NATO country's southeast. It is one of the few joint bases at which US forces have a lot of freedom of operation.

The request from Washington is being framed as a way to relieve pressure on Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, where dozens of parked refueling tankers have disrupted normal commercial flight operations.

Additionally, it comes after a number of EU allies, especially Italy and Spain, have blocked US Air Force planes that are engaged in any way in Operation Epic Fury.

On Wednesday, the Bulgarian parliament voted to allow the US refueling planes to be based in the country:

Bulgaria’s parliament votes to allow the United States to base refueling planes in the country, as Donald Trump threatens to further escalate military attacks on Iran. Washington made the request Friday, and parliament approved it with 136 votes in favor, 13 against and two abstentions. Bulgaria will authorize the deployment of up to eight KC-135 tanker aircraft and up to 250 military personnel, tasked with supporting operations in the Middle East. They will be stationed at Bezmer Air Base in the southeast, from July 24 to October 1, 2026.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has warned against Bulgaria becoming complicit in the US war. Tehran described that Bulgaria too will now be a participant in "aggression and war crimes." Also this via Tasnim--

Iran Deputy FM Gharibabadi says "European governments need to be aware that providing bases and territory to the aggressor will put them among the aggressors."

Back in April, when there were signs of moving American planes onto Bulgarian soil, Tehran sent Sofia a diplomatic note and protest cautioning against allowing this.

US European Command has meanwhile warned it is ready to respond if Iran threatens any kind of aggression or retaliation on Bulgaria.

Wiki Commons

"The United States maintains regional defensive capabilities across NATO's eastern flank, including in Bulgaria, and works closely with the Bulgarian government and our allies and partners throughout the broader region," the US command said. "We remain vigilant and prepared to counter any potential threats."

Bulgaria itself has downplayed that these US planes will have a direct role in aggression against Iran, but it's hard to see what say the Bulgarian government would have in how the US Air Force uses its planes.