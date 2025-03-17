None other than the far-right, nazi-saluting, goose-stepping advocates for freedom and secure borders - the AfD party - are the last thing standing between Germany's so-called' coalition of the status quo voting tomorrow for a massive debt package to fund its warmongering (and save the economy).

With one day left, the Alternative for Germany party has challenged the vote at the constitutional court, arguing the Bundestag had not given time for outside experts to scrutinize plans that lifted the euro and shares last week.

As Reuters reports, Independent lawmaker Joana Cotar also said she had filed a complaint in order to thwart Tuesday's vote in parliament, while three lawmakers from the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) also plan petitions.

"The federal government has so far been unable to answer very simple and fundamental questions on this," FDP finance expert Florian Toncar told dpa.

The parliamentary budget committee approved the plans on Sunday.

The measures have already survived earlier legal challenges last week from the AfD and the Left party., but this time yields are sliding a little - perhaps signaling there's a chance AfD succeeds...

Merz cannot afford many defectors on Tuesday as his conservatives, SPD and Greens are set to clear the two thirds majority needed to pass constitutional amendments with just 30 votes to spare.

The urgency comes from a blend of taking advantage of a crisis of commitment from Trump to save Europeans at any cost and the ongoing collapse of the German economy...

"The German economy is stuck," said Timo Wollmershaeuser, head of Ifo's economic forecasts. "Despite a resurgence in purchasing power, consumer sentiment remains subdued, and companies are also reluctant to invest."

The OECD cut its 2025 German growth forecast to 0.4% from 0.7% while the economy ministry in its monthly report flagged high levels of domestic and foreign policy uncertainty.

The ministry did, however, talk up the prospect of a "stabilising effect" if Merz's plans succeeded.

"Stabilizing" is one word for hyperinflationary debt hell we guess...