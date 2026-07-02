Buried On The 4th Of July: Mediators Pledge Quiet Between US, Iran To Allow For Ayatollah Khamenei's Funeral

President Trump by mid-week told reporters that the "denuclearization of Iran is moving along well" and that "very good meetings" are being held in Doha - even though no direct talks have taken place, but only an exchange of messages via mediators. On Wednesday US officials told regional media that no frozen Iranian funds have been released, nor will they be until Iran complies to what's been laid out in the MoU. And so each side continues accusing the other of refusal to conform with agreed-upon terms.

Regardless, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as Pakistan's foreign ministry also previously released positive assessments of where things stand: "Qatar and Pakistan mediators concluded separate meetings with the US and Iranian negotiators in Doha today, with positive progress made on issues related to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, building on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit," they said in a joint statement on social media.

Apparently things are going to be 'quiet' heading into the weekend, to allow time for the mass funeral events of slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Crucially the Qatar-Pakistan statement indicated, "The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader." Other sources say a diplomatic 'pause' is on for the moment, as is presumably military action.

via AFP

It just so happens that Khamenei, who was targeted and killed at the very opening of Trump's 'Operation Epic Fury' in coordination with Israel, will finally be buried on the 4th of July (or at least that's when the days-long funeral ceremony will start). On the other side of the globe, Americans will at the same time be celebrating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, ironically enough in terms of timing.

Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has meanwhile on Thursday called for a massive turnout at the late Supreme Leader's funeral. He said "the nation's call for vengeance must ring in the ears of the whole world." Iran "is preparing to experience one of the most significant moments in its history," Ghalibaf emphasized.

"I invite all the Iranian people ... to write a glorious page in the history of Islamic Iran through your presence" at the funeral ceremonies starting Saturday, Ghalibaf continued. According to commentary from the NY Times:

The emblem of the funeral, shared by the official planning body, is Mr. Khamenei’s closed fist alongside a slogan: “We must rise.” The ceremonies will also be an opportunity for the government to demonstrate Iran’s regional influence and transnational religious ties, with plans for large-scale mourning events in Iraq, which also has a large population of Shiite Muslims and is home to Shiite militias backed by Iran.

Officials cited in CBS have said they expect the ceremonies to draw between 15 and 20 million mourners, which would put it at the largest state funeral in the Islamic Republic's history. The government hopes to unify and rally the populace around the burial of a 'martyr' - at a moment American and Israeli officials have held out hope for a crumbling and fragmentation of support for Tehran leadership.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has also urged Iranians to turn out en masse: "Your widespread presence will be a decisive response to the logic of terrorism, violence, and bullying, and a clear message to the world that the Iranian nation stands united and in solidarity in defending its independence and dignity," he said in a statement Thursday. Authorities have declared an official holiday running for three days starting Saturday.

Khamenei's son and successor, the current Ayatollah Mojtaba - said to have been severely wounded and recovering after a US-Israeli airstrike in the opening days of the war - has still not been seen or directly heard from in public. Whether or not he'll attend public funeral events for his father this weekend remains a huge question mark - one which will be closely watched by foreign intelligence agencies.

Technically, while the funeral events will start Saturday, Khamenei's body won't be buried until Monday following a casket procession through Tehran's most important streets.

The NY Times further has this interesting commentary revealing how unusual it is for Iran to have delayed a state funeral this long:

It is highly unusual in Muslim culture for burial to be delayed for so long after death. That in itself was an indicator of the extraordinary circumstances that Iran faced after Mr. Khamenei’s death, amid weeks of heavy bombardment. Officials have denied rumors that Mr. Khamenei’s body was temporarily buried and have said that it was kept in accordance with religious requirements. Now, Iran’s government is seeking to present the funeral as a moment of national unity and shared grief, a display of bureaucratic competence and a show of resistance against an outside enemy. The emblem of the funeral, shared by the official planning body, is Mr. Khamenei’s closed fist alongside a slogan: "We must rise." The ceremonies will also be an opportunity for the government to demonstrate Iran’s regional influence and transnational religious ties, with plans for large-scale mourning events in Iraq, which also has a large population of Shiite Muslims and is home to Shiite militias backed by Iran.

Government representatives from some 30 countries are expected to be in attendance. Most important among these will be Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. "The Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, will go to Iran and Turkey from 3-5 July ... he will go to Iran first for (the) supreme leader's funeral," foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi told reporters. One the one hand this could be awkward from Washington's point of view, but Pakistan has also been a key top mediator in peace talks alongside Qatar.

Among other notable attendees will be senior Chinese parliamentary official He Wei – who is the vice chairman the Standing Committee of the National’s People Congress, which is the country's top lawmaking body. India's deputy foreign minister Shri Pabitra and the state governor of Bihar, Syed Ata Hasnain, will also attend, the Indian foreign ministry has indicated.

Iranian officials are strongly warning Israel not to commit any military aggression amid the proceedings, and have also called on Washington to 'muzzle' the Israelis.