Southern Border Cameras Capture Heavily Armed Cartel Illegally Entering US

A little over two months ago, the Mexican TV channel Milenio published shocking footage of a cartel member wielding a "military-grade grenade launcher" in Matamoros, a city in the northeastern Mexican state of Tamaulipas that borders Brownsville, Texas.

Now Fox News border correspondent Bill Melugin has obtained frightening images of heavily armed cartel members with body armor crossing into Texas last weekend.

"Per law enforcement source, a group of suspected cartel gunmen armed with rifles & body armor were seen on cameras crossing illegally into the Fronton, TX area in the RGV Saturday night," Melugin said on "X," formerly known as Twitter.

Melugin said a tactical unit under Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) was immediately deployed to the area after cameras detected the armed cartel members entered the US illegally.

"Elite Border Patrol BORTAC agents were called out & searched area, but found nobody," he said.

Here's an example of a BORTAC agent that was dispatched. They look like Tier 1 Special Forces operators.

The Biden administration has gone out of its way to downplay the crisis at the southern border ahead of the 2024 presidential election cycle.

On Tuesday, Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan provided The National Desk's Scott Thuman with a dose of reality about the true nature of the border crisis:

"First of all, I think what it represents in this administration is not being honest with the American people. I learned a long time ago that the intentional omission of a material fact is the same thing as a lie. They're using a sleight of hand like a good magician to get us to focus on only what's happened in our Southern border. "Meanwhile, what they're not telling you is what's happening across the nation. This fiscal year, we're on track for over 3 million nationwide encounters. That's a 360% increase from when they took over in the past 29 months."

Morgan explained how the Biden administration is lying about the crisis:

"Second to that is what's very, very important is what they begin to do is divert those that we're previously entering in between the ports of entry. "They're simply diverting them to the ports of entry and then they're claiming victory. In reality, it's a big shell game."

In recent Congressional testimony, Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies warned:

"[T]his massive new population of needy foreigners will burden and transform [Americans'] communities without their say-so."

Seeing cartel members brandishing RPGs and some crossing into the US heavily armed, one has to question if America's southern border under Biden is on the verge of falling.