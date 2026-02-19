Canada Announces Plan To Recruit Foreign Soldiers For Fast Track Immigration

It's a common theme throughout history - When governments go authoritarian, they often hire foreign soldiers in order to better control their respective populations or wage war on their neighbors. The strategy is being implemented across Europe currently; with many nations taking in millions of third world migrants from Muslim nations and using targeted marketing to recruit them as police and military.

Not all mass immigration is about rigging elections in favor of socialists. It's sometimes about subjugation using people who have no loyalty to the native population.

Canada appears to be the latest progressive regime to introduce the integration of foreign military professionals into their ranks. The decision is part of the the country's new "Express Entry" program for migrants with skills that the government has deemed essential to the economy and to Canada's security.

Globalist Prime Minister Mark Carney asserts that Canada will "tighten" the open immigration policies of the Trudeau Administration but it will also increase opportunities for foreign professionals to easily obtain entry and citizenship. Canada's housing market has been crushed by inflation and a supply drought caused by a flood of 3 million immigrants (legal and illegal) over the past five years alone.

In country with a population similar to the state of California and with less housing, the migrant influx has been a disaster. Around 23% of Canada is foreign born. Around 15% are migrants from third world countries. The majority of these new citizens are low-skill and act as a drain on the nation's social welfare apparatus.

The announcement of tighter controls on immigration will probably come as a welcome surprise to most of the Canadian citizenry (if it actually happens), but the introduction of foreign assets into the Canadian military is a worrying sign.

Under Canada's new 2026 Express Entry category-based selection, announced by Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab on February 18, 2026, a dedicated category exists for skilled military recruits (also referred to as highly skilled foreign military applicants or Foreign Skilled Military Applicants). This targets highly skilled foreign military personnel specifically recruited by the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) for key roles (Start video at 13:30).

The purported focus of this recruitment is doctors, nurses and pilots. However, the categories for qualified personnel are rather broad, including leadership roles and:

Commissioned officers of the Canadian Armed Forces (NOC 40042)

Specialized members of the Canadian Armed Forces (NOC 42102)

Operations members (NOC 43204)

The parameters do not explicitly call for combat troops, but there is a loophole. There is no dedicated NOC for Canadian special operations forces (e.g., JTF2 or CSOR), which are typically drawn from combat arms backgrounds and involve advanced training rather than a distinct occupational code. Special operators often perform overlapping duties, such as operating weapons for defense, configuring surveillance systems, or using engineering for various tasks - elements already listed in 43204's main duties.

In other words, foreign personnel could be brought into Canada through the Express program under the guise of being "support specialists" while acting as combat troops. This is only if the government decides it wants to hide the importation of combat soldiers into the country. Carney could also simply change the open policy whenever he likes without public input.

Most nations seek to avoid recruitment of foreign troops to prevent intelligence breaches and loss of unit cohesion. The US launched a similar foreign military recruitment program under Barack Obama in 2009, but this was shut down by the Trump Administration in 2017.

Canadian officials cite growing tensions with the US as one of the reasons for the decision. Canada is being forced to finally meet its NATO requirements, while the EU and Canada have expressed hostility towards US efforts to save the west from the mass immigration schemes of leftist politicians.

Carney, seeking to reduce reliance on the United States, announced a new defense strategy that aims to lift government investment in defense-related research and development by 85%, boost defense industry revenues by more than 240%, increase defense exports by 50% and create up to 125,000 new jobs (which will likely go to foreigners). Like other NATO members, Canada has pledged to raise defense spending to 5% of gross domestic product by 2035.

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is experiencing a severe, long-term recruitment crisis, operating roughly 14,000 personnel short of its goals in 2025–2026. Critics suggest that Canada, like the EU, may be preparing for a war with Russia that could easily be avoided by staying out of Ukraine. Another problem to consider is the rise of draconian speech laws and gun confiscation programs.

Canada may be preparing to oppress the native conservative citizenry (around 40% of the population) as they expand progressive controls. This would require considerable outside resources (foreign troops) to reinforce their small contingent of 65,000 active duty members, many of whom would likely be opposed to martial law.