Canada Seizes 7 Tons Of Drugs, Fentanyl Chemicals, And Signal Jammers In China-Linked Narco Bust

Authored by The Bureau's Sam Cooper (emphasis our own),

A Burnaby RCMP investigation that began with a routine traffic stop last summer has ended in one of the largest drug-chemical seizures in British Columbia’s history — 6,765 kilograms of finished narcotics and fentanyl-production chemicals pulled from three homes and two shipping containers in Richmond, alongside tactical shotguns, cash, contraband cigarettes — and a multi-antenna device consistent with the signal jammers used to defeat electronic surveillance.

The Bureau assesses that a seizure of this magnitude, staged in residential properties and sea can containers in Richmond — the city that court records and Canada’s largest money-laundering investigation have established as a central node of Chinese transnational organized crime — is consistent with the industrial-scale flow of precursor chemicals from China through the Vancouver gateway that senior American law enforcement and intelligence sources have described to this publication, moving in coordination with Mexican cartel logistics.

Chemicals in these volumes are not assembled from Canadian production sources. They arrive by shipping container. Burnaby RCMP has stated no such link, named no suspects, and identified no network; what follows on sourcing and supply lines is The Bureau’s analysis, built on years of documented seizures in this corridor and on the stated concerns of the American government itself.

The case began on July 30, 2025, when Burnaby officers stopped a vehicle and seized approximately four kilograms of precursor chemicals commonly used in fentanyl production. The Burnaby Gang Enforcement Team continued investigating the driver, work that police say produced three more suspects and several crime scenes. On April 1, 2026, the gang unit — supported by Burnaby RCMP’s Strike Force, Prolific Offender Suppression Teams, and Ottawa’s Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement unit — executed five search warrants simultaneously. Investigators recovered 6,765 kilograms of finished narcotics and precursor chemicals. Some of the finished product is suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, and oxycodone.

All five sites were in Richmond.

The geography matters, and Washington has said so at the highest levels. Richmond was the home of Silver International, the underground bank at the center of the RCMP’s E-Pirate casino money laundering investigation.

In January 2019, David Eby — then British Columbia’s attorney general, now its premier — publicly cited a Financial Action Task Force report, containing information provided by the government of Canada, estimating that the single Richmond entity laundered over one billion Canadian dollars per year for global syndicates before the prosecution collapsed with no convictions.

The Bureau’s expert sources say that Silver International operated as an entity within the Sam Gor syndicate, the Chinese transnational narcotics network that American and allied agencies rank among the largest drug trafficking organizations in the world.

The collapse of that case, and what it revealed about the financial architecture available to Chinese networks in British Columbia, became a matter of direct diplomatic concern. In a prior interview with The Bureau, Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West disclosed that then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a 2023 meeting, described Canada as a worrisome weak link in the global fentanyl supply chain — and identified the convergence of Chinese state-linked actors, triads, and Mexican cartels operating from Canadian soil.

“He was incredibly candid and very serious about the threat fentanyl poses to North America,” West told The Bureau. “He confirmed the connection between the Chinese Communist Party, the triads, and the Mexican cartels, telling me these groups are working together — and it’s Canada where they’re finding a safe operating base.”

“This is no longer just a Canadian domestic issue,” West said. “Secretary Blinken made it clear that the Biden administration sees fentanyl as an existential threat. They’re building a global coalition and need Canada fully on board. If we don’t show real progress, the U.S. will protect itself by any means—tariffs or otherwise.”

Blinken’s dismay, West said, centered on E-Pirate itself. “He expressed genuine dismay that we haven’t secured meaningful convictions,” West said, paraphrasing the secretary. “When our most prominent laundering case ends with zero prison time, you can see why the Americans are alarmed.”

Against that backdrop, the Richmond seizure reads as one explosive scene in a feature length film.