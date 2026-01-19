Canada Weighs Token Troop Deployment To Greenland, But Fears Trump Wrath

The Canadian government is weighing whether to deploy a small contingent of troops to take part in training exercises in Greenland after several European and NATO member countries already sent in dozens of soldiers.

The discussions come as President Trump argues that the United States "needs" the Danish autonomous territory for national security reasons and has intensified his calls for Washington to take control of the island. The Europeans have clearly sent troops there for more than just "exercises" - but as a show of unity and "strength" in support of Denmark.

While no final decision has been made on a Canadian deployment, such an act would remain largely symbolic in nature - but Canadian leadership under the Carney government is likely very worried about needlessly provoking Trump's wrath.

Trump is already preparing an additional 10% tariff for Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland (starting Feb.1st) as a consequence of their defiance.

He specifically referenced their sending troops to Greenland in a weekend Truth Social post:

"Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland have journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. "This is a very dangerous situation for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet. These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable."

Given the large leading EU nation of Germany has only deployed roughly a dozen troops to the island, it's likely that any Canadian presence would be even smaller.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that Canada is "concerned" about what he has called US "escalation" - but again this is a bad moment for Canada to get 'noticed' by Trump for joining European 'defiance' of this future plans for Greenland.

Last Thursday in the early morning nighttime hours, a Danish military transport aircraft was the first to land in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, carrying Danish soldiers alongside members of the French armed forces.

Soon on the first plane's heels, another Danish Hercules aircraft touched down at Kangerlussuaq in western Greenland. Both planes reportedly flew with their transponders switched off.

Canada supports the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity universally, including as they apply to Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark. As we have consistently stated, the future of Greenland is for Greenland and Denmark alone to determine.



If Canada too sends a contingent of troops, Carney would probably waiting on edge until the inevitable Truth Social post is issued by Trump slamming the Canadians and threatening new repercussion on America's northern neighbor.

The other reason NATO countries have sent their small deployments is to convince Trump to join the cooperative mission. The EU argues that this already satisfies the Washington desire to see a beefed up Western security presence in the region, with an eye on Russia and China.