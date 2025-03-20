Canada's Largest Tesla Showroom Hit By Attack, 80 Vehicles Damaged By Rogue Leftists

The wave of terrorism fueled by far-left groups aligned with the Democratic Party has spread internationally and is potentially linked to another incident in which dozens of Teslas were damaged at a showroom in Ontario, Canada, this week.

Canadian news channel CP24 reports that 80 Tesla vehicles in Hamilton, Ontario, were vandalized at Canada's largest Tesla Service Center at CF Lime Ridge Mall, 999 Upper Wentworth Street.

Here's more from the media outlet:

Hamilton police say they are investigating a "series of mischiefs" after dozens of Tesla vehicles were damaged at a local dealership this week. According to police, officers were called to a Tesla dealership, located at 999 Upper Wentworth Street, on Wednesday for a report of damage to some of the store's inventory. Police arrived to discover that "upwards of 80" Tesla vehicles parked outside had sustained damage, including deep scratches and punctured tires. "Police are currently reviewing CCTV camera footage and are asking the public for their assistance in solving this crime," investigators said in a news release issued Thursday.

A separate report from Tesla blog Drive Tesla provided more color on additional Tesla attacks across Canada:

While this is the largest incident of vandalism involving Tesla vehicles, it's far from the first. In recent weeks, Teslas have increasingly become targets of vandalism and attacks. One of the most significant incidents occurred in Nanaimo, British Columbia where a Tesla Supercharger station was deliberately set on fire last week. A similarly shocking event took place in London, Ontario, just a few days later when a Tesla Model S was intentionally set on fire at CF Masonville Mall. Yesterday, climate activists targeted a Tesla store in Montreal, spray painting the facade of the building in a protest against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In the US, the unhinged Democratic Party has waged a massive assault on Tesla. Far-left anarcho-terrorists have firebombed Tesla vehicles and Supercharger networks, while leftist NGOs target showrooms with rent-a-protesters.

Unhinged Radical Democrat Congresswoman Jasmine Crocket...

Soro is gearing up for color revolution operations.

Failed 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee wished death on the American company.

TDS infects Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson.

Democrats are doubling down with Communist revolutionary tactics in their effort to try to kill an American company. It looks pretty miscalculated for the imploding party polling at record-low levels with voters. This type of revolutionary behavior by the left should further energize the common sense/center-right.

What's particularly alarming is the incident in Canada, which appears to be a foreign group inflicting harm on an American company. Unacceptable.