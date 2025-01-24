Canadian Premier Says US Retaliatory Tariffs Should Be Targeted

Authored by Carolina Avenando via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he supports targeted counter-tariffs in response to potential U.S. tariffs, but firmly opposes retaliatory export taxes on Canadian goods. His comments come as more premiers are taking issue with different aspects of the “Team Canada” tariff response.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference in Regina, Sask., on Oct. 25, 2023. The Canadian Press/Heywood Yu

Ottawa’s talks on retaliation have recently escalated to include wider measures, such as dollar-for-dollar counter-tariffs and export taxes, Moe said at a Jan. 22 press conference, following a meeting between the premiers and the prime minister to discuss Canada’s response to U.S. tariff threats.

Moe said he isn’t in favour of such “broad-based” retaliatory measures, arguing they would be “hurtful to the entirety of North Americans,” and that he instead supports “very small, targeted” counter-tariffs, designed to change the minds of American policy-makers.

“We would be against all export tariffs because they’re counterproductive, they’re escalating the conversation around tariffs,” Moe said. “In no way is it our opinion that the Canadian government should be taxing the very products that are creating wealth for Canadians.”

“But I think we can find a way through some targeted initiatives that don’t have as large an impact on the broader economy, and Canadians and North Americans,” he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump didn’t impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico on the first day of his presidency on Jan. 20, but suggested they may come on Feb. 1. Trump first threatened tariffs following his election in November 2024, saying the two countries needed to address drug smuggling and illegal immigration at their borders into the United States.

Converging With Alberta’s Smith

Moe said he shares Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s concerns on the negative impacts of export taxes on their provinces’ economies.

Smith has been a vocal opponent of retaliation, particularly export tariffs on Canadian oil and gas, saying they would have devastating impacts on her oil-producing province, whose main trading partner is the United States. Instead, she has advocated for a diplomatic approach, arguing the current U.S. administration is unlikely to respond favourably to threats.

Last week, Smith was the only premier who refused to sign a joint statement by the prime minister and other premiers in response to U.S. tariffs, saying she could not fully support the federal government’s plan unless it stopped floating the idea of making energy export bans or tariffs part of Canada’s response. She added that, should Ottawa impose such measures, her province would take “whatever actions are needed to protect the livelihoods of Albertans.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some premiers, including Ontario’s Doug Ford, accused Smith of not being a team player, saying she was advocating for her province at the expense of the country.

At his Jan. 22 address, Moe said that while he’ll try to “work together where we can” with Ottawa, he will stand up for his province if the federal government implements export tariffs.

“We'll be protecting Saskatchewan residents when it comes to the natural resources, which is under the provincial jurisdiction, [including] how we produce them and where we export them tariff-free,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Quebec Premier François Legault spoke against the idea of Ottawa adopting export bans or tariffs unilaterally, saying such measures should only be implemented if the provinces involved agree.

Meanwhile, other premiers emerged from the Jan. 22 meeting in support of solid retaliatory measures. “We know these tariffs are coming on Feb. 1,” said Ontario’s Ford. “We need to match those tariffs dollar-for-dollar, tariff-for-tariff, and make sure that it hurts the Americans as much as it hurts Canadians.”