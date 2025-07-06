Carlson Teases Interview With Iran's President: 'God-Given Right To All Information Americans Can Gather'

Former Fox News show host and journalist Tucker Carlson has revealed plans to release an interview with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, explaining that the American public has a right to hear directly from the leader of a nation the US military recently attacked.

Anticipating immense pushback from mainstream media pundits as well as hawkish politicians, Carlson stated, "We know we’ll be criticized for doing this interview. Why did we do it anyway? Well, we did it because we were just at war with Iran 10 days ago, and maybe again."

Image source: Jerusalem Post/Shutterstock

He said further in the preview clip of his The Tucker Carlson Show that it was conducted remotely with the help of a translator, and that it will be made public "in a day or two" - which likely means early this coming week.

"And so, our view, which has remained consistent over time, is that American citizens have the constitutional right and the God-given right to all the information they can gather about matters that affect them," he added in the preview clip introduction.

"Can you believe everything you hear from the president of Iran? Probably not," Carlson said. "But that's not the point. The point is, you should be able to decide for yourself whether you believe it or not."

The full discussion between Carlson and Pezeshkian apparently did not involve questions over the extent to which the Trump-ordered bombing raids impacted Iran's nuclear development or progress.

Carlson reasoned, "There’s no chance he’s going to answer that question honestly. I didn’t bother to ask it. The answer, in fact, from an American perspective, even from the CIA’s perspective, is unknowable. So we dispense with those."

"There are all kinds of questions that I didn't ask the president of Iran, particularly questions to which I knew I could get an not get an honest answer, such as, 'was your nuclear program totally disabled by the bombing campaign by the US government a week and a half ago?'" he said.

Our interview with the president of Iran.



Watch it first at https://t.co/sLkXnGLauL. pic.twitter.com/SY4KvgA1lb — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 5, 2025

"The purpose of the interview was to add to the corpus of knowledge from which Americans can derive their own opinion. Learn everything you can, and then you decide that’s the promise of America," Carlson said additionally.

One source has pointed out the following...

The former President of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, was interviewed many, many times by U.S. corporate media.



Why is there a different standard around Tucker Carlson interviewing the President of Iran now? pic.twitter.com/LdzbqzH7mo — Primo Radical (@PrimoRadical) July 6, 2025

"And we hope that this interview does a small part to making that promise real this interview will be up as soon as we have done editing it as noted and that should be in a day or two."

Indeed poll after poll shows that in any given overseas conflict, and especially in cases of so-called preemptive US strikes, the most pro-war demographic among the American public tends to have the least knowledge of the countries they advocate bombing. Often there's little awareness of basic geography or especially recent history.