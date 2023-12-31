Watch: Cartel Gunfight Erupts With Mexican Military Near Arizona Port Of Entry

A byproduct of President Biden's radical open-border policies is the rapid deterioration of the southern border. Footage from Friday shows an intense firefight involving cartel members and the Mexican military, occurring down the street from the Lukeville, Arizona, Port of Entry.

"Reports are coming in about a large firefight south of the Lukeville POE in AZ between the cartel and the Mexican military. Gunfire can be heard, and a small explosion. Possible vehicles are on fire. It is unusual for this type of direct contact between the cartel and GOM in that area," former ICE field director John Fabbricatore wrote in an X post on Friday.

Reports are coming in about a large firefight south of the Lukeville POE in AZ between the cartel and the Mexican military. Gunfire can be heard, and a small explosion. Possible vehicles are on fire. It is unusual for this type of direct contact between the cartel and GOM in that… — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) December 29, 2023

Fabbricatore posted footage of cartel members and the military exchanging automatic gunfire, adding this took place down the street from the Lukeville Port of Entry.

This is an incredible gunfight between the cartel and GOM just south of the Lukeville POE. pic.twitter.com/emG8dRs3mQ — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) December 30, 2023

Two other videos show the incident area, closely resembling the war-ravaged streets in the Middle East.

In a separate report, NewsNation's Ali Bradley confirmed the cartel shootout. She said the firefight was so close to the international border that "national guard members" could hear the chaos.

AZ: NEW: Cartel shootout across the border from Lukeville yesterday according to Border Patrol sources—Machine gun fire was heard by national guard members operating a surveillance system—3 vehicles outfitted with weapons carrying people were spotted near the international… pic.twitter.com/pRmed8oWNt — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) December 30, 2023

Here's more footage.

More footage from Sonoyta, Mexico, across from Lukeville, Arizona, near the port of entry, the Mexican Army is battling a cartel or human smuggling group. I just spent 7 weeks filming there. pic.twitter.com/YL2gPCsv7X — Just Jeff From Cali (@liberty_clarion) December 30, 2023

Very clear video footage out of Sonoyta, Mexico, across from Lukeville, Arizona. At least one vehicle is on fire. Mexican Army is battling a cartel or human smuggling group. pic.twitter.com/sjWc7Wmi5O — Just Jeff From Cali (@liberty_clarion) December 30, 2023

The open southern border policy of the Biden administration has significantly benefited Mexican cartels, who are capitalizing on human smuggling and drug trafficking. Spillover risks continue to soar as Biden keeps the border wide open.