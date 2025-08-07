Cathay Pacific Makes First Boeing Widebody Purchase Since 2013 

Cathay Pacific Airways is set to purchase 14 Boeing 777-9 jets for $8 billion, with options for seven more, marking a major expansion of its long-haul fleet. Notably, this is the Hong Kong-based airline's first order of Boeing widebody aircraft since 2013, according to Bloomberg. The timing of the deal might be significant, as it comes when U.S.-China trade negotiations remain ongoing.

Cathay Pacific is a publicly traded airline listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Its ownership is disproportionately concentrated in three major stakeholders: Swire Pacific Limited (Swire Group) at 45%, Air China Limited at 30%, and Qatar Airways at just under 10%. The three make up about 75% ownership of the airline, with the other 25% of its shares held by other institutional investors.

The deal for the new 777-9 jets won't be delivered until 2034, and suggests two things:

Long-term confidence in travel demand remains strong.

Ongoing positive trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Earlier this year, China used non-tariff countermeasures during the first leg of the tit-for-tat trade war with the Trump administration. One such move by China:

The fact that Beijing did not object to Cathay Pacific's 777-9 order should be viewed as a positive sign.

Big thanks to @cathaypacific for your order for 14 more 777-9s! 🙌✈️



With a total of 35 jets on order, Cathay Pacific is now set to become the largest 777X operator in the Asia Pacific region. 🌏



More: https://t.co/WKGuOtIV0W pic.twitter.com/Cxs1JcjzZI — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) August 6, 2025

On Tuesday, President Trump said his trade negotiators were close to striking a deal with China, and that if an agreement materializes, he would meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, before the end of the year.

"He asked for a meeting, and I'll end up having a meeting before the end of the year most likely, if we make a deal. If we don't make a deal, I'm not going to have a meeting," Trump told CNBC in an interview, referring to China's Xi.

The president noted, "We're getting very close to a deal. We're getting along with China very well."

Hints like Cathay Pacific placing its first widebody jet order from Boeing in over a decade are promising signs that U.S.-China trade relations could find some common ground in the near to medium term.