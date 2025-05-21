CCP, Russia, Iran Collaborating With Cartels To Smuggle Fentanyl Into US Through Canada: FBI Director

Authored by Jennifer Cowan via The Epoch Times,

FBI Director Kash Patel says the flow of fentanyl into the United States is coming from his country’s northern neighbour. He says China, Russia, and Iran are partnering with cartels to smuggle the drug into the United States via Vancouver.

Patel told Fox News that the Chinese Communist Party and the regimes in Russia and Iran are responsible for the influx of fentanyl pouring into his country. He said hostile regimes like Beijing, Tehran, and Moscow are collaborating with criminal organizations to smuggle fentanyl across the Canada-U.S. border following President Donald Trump’s sealing of America’s southern border with Mexico.

“They’re sailing around to Vancouver and coming in by air,” Patel said during an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that aired on May 18. The FBI is focused on fentanyl coming across the border and calling on state and local law enforcement partners to address the issue, he said, also noting that the Canadian government needs to do more.

“You know who has to step in? It’s Canada, because they’re making it up there and shipping it down here,” he said.

“I don’t care about getting into this debate of making someone the 51st state or not, but they are our partner in the north. And say what you want about Mexico, but they helped us seal the southern border. The facts speak for themselves.”

With Vancouver being identified by the FBI as a problem area, B.C. Conservative MLA and public safety critic Elenore Sturko is calling on Premier David Eby’s NDP government to implement a provincial fentanyl strategy, appoint a bipartisan provincial drug task force on drug trafficking, and launch two public inquiries.

“The FBI has issued a warning to Canada to prepare in the event that we see an increase in the production of fentanyl and other deadly drugs as a result of American enforcement on their southern border with Mexico,” she said in a video posted on social media on May 18. “This shouldn’t come as a surprise to Canada, because we know that between 2023 and 2024, Canada saw an increase in the number of gangs and cartels and terrorist organizations doing business here in Canada, primarily in Ontario and in British Columbia.”

A 2024 report from Criminal Intelligence Service Canada (CISC) indicated that participation of Canada-based organized crime groups in fentanyl-related activities has increased by 42 percent since 2019.

There are 235 criminal organizations engaged in fentanyl-related activities, with 35 of these groups participating in the export of domestically manufactured drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the report.

Sturko said immediate action should be taken by the B.C. government to deal with the fentanyl issue.

“It’s never been more important for us to take action on illicit drug production in British Columbia,” she said.

B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Garry Begg has said that his government is expanding police resources and “intelligence-led” enforcement to fight drug trafficking.

“Just this past October [2024,] RCMP federal drug policing dismantled the largest fentanyl and methamphetamine superlab in Canadian history, preventing over 95 million lethal doses of this drug flooding our streets. This is the kind of action that saves lives,” Begg said in the B.C. legislature in February. “We will continue to support enforcement crackdowns on drug traffickers and bad actors wherever they may be in British Columbia.”

Drug Concerns

The comments from Patel and Sturko come just days after the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) released its 2025 National Drug Threat Assessment, which links Mexican transnational criminal organizations (TCOs)—including international drug cartels and other violent criminal groups—to the fentanyl supply in the United States.

The law enforcement agency says Mexican cartels are capitalizing on the relative ease of the production of synthetic drugs compared with traditional plant-based drug production to generate immense revenues, primarily sourcing the necessary precursor chemicals from China and India. They maintain a “complex and robust” network—couriers, border tunnels, and stash houses—to smuggle all of the major illicit drugs into the United States via air and maritime cargo as well as overland traffic, the DEA said.

Canada was named in the DEA report as a destination point for shipments of precursor chemicals as well as a source of “growing concern” due to “elevated synthetic drug production” occurring there, particularly from sophisticated fentanyl “super laboratories” such as the type seized by the RCMP in B.C. in October 2024.

The production of fentanyl and its illicit smuggling across borders by Canadian criminal organizations has been a point of contention between the United States and Canada for several months.

Trump levied 25 percent tariffs on Canadian products not covered under the countries’ free-trade agreement USMCA, as well as a 10 percent levy on Canadian energy products, saying that Canada must do more on border security to curb the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs flowing into the United States.

White House senior adviser Peter Navarro has said the tariffs were implemented because “the president is fighting a drug war,” while dismissing accusations that his country was launching a trade war against Canada.

Canada has earmarked $1.5 billion to boost border security since Trump first threatened tariffs and, at his request, has also appointed a “fentanyl czar” to oversee a Canada–U.S. Joint Strike Force and named a list of fentanyl cartels as terrorists.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in January that less than 0.2 percent of fentanyl seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) comes from Canada.

According to the DEA’s 2025 National Drug Threat Assessment report, as of spring 2025, 22.7 kilograms of Canada-sourced fentanyl were seized at the Canada-U.S.border in 2024, compared to 9,354 kilograms seized at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Precursor Chemicals

But China analysts say the statistics on northern border drug seizures do not account for the Beijing-linked fentanyl precursor operations that are based in Canada.

“It doesn’t have to be that border services at the U.S. [bust] a big load of finished fentanyl,” author and investigative journalist Sam Cooper told The Epoch Times in a previous interview. “What is key here is that the precursors are coming into Canada and being shipped elsewhere, and the money laundering is being directed from Canada.”

Once these precursor chemicals are brought into the country, they predominantly find their way to superlabs located across Canada, especially in the Western provinces. “Superlabs” is the term used by the RCMP to describe the clandestine synthetic drug production facilities, which are “large-scale, highly organized labs generally tied to organized crime where drugs are produced for the purpose of wholesale trafficking.”

Federal investigators in British Columbia said they dismantled the “largest, most sophisticated” drug-production lab in Canadian history last fall, dealing what they described as a “decisive blow” to a major transnational organized crime group operating in the province.

Pacific Region RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul said officers seized a combination of precursor chemicals and finished fentanyl products that could have amounted to 95.5 million potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.

Several million more “potentially lethal doses of fentanyl” were seized by the B.C. RCMP in March after investigators dismantled three synthetic drug labs in the province. All three labs have been tied to transnational organized crime groups based in British Columbia.

The police said it was not known where the drugs would have been shipped, but a June 2024 briefing note by Global Affairs Canada said that past seizures of Canada-sourced fentanyl have occurred in places like the United States and Australia.

The report identified China as the largest source country for illegal fentanyl and chemical precursors exported to Canada and North America since 2015.