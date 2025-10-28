Ceasefire Unraveling? Netanyahu Orders 'Powerful' Strikes On Gaza

"Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military echelon to carry out immediate and powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip," a statement issued moments ago by the Prime Minister's office indicates.

Though the past over 2-weeks in which the Hamas ceasefire has held has witnessed intermittent flare-ups in fighting, this could be the big one which unravels the whole thing.

Less than an hour before the new strikes were ordered by Netanyahu, Fox News' Trey Yingst reported, "Hamas violated the ceasefire by attacking IDF soldiers in Rafah, I'm told by an Israeli military official."

And Al Jazeera says, "In a sign of the fragility of the ceasefire, Israeli troops were shot at in the southern city of Rafah on Tuesday and returned fire, an unnamed Israeli military official told The Associated Press."

SHEKEL HITS SESSION LOW AS NETANYAHU INSTRUCTS ON GAZA STRIKES

HAMAS SAYS POSTPONES TODAY'S HANDOVER OF ISRAELI HOSTAGE BODY

Expect the blame-game to begin, as IDF strikes resume in the Gaza Strip once again. Since the ceasefire has been on, however, some 100 Palestinians have died. Thirteen bodes of hostages remain in Gaza.

Axios reviews of the latest developments:

The Trump administration has been focusing over the last several weeks on stabilizing the ceasefire and pressing both parties to avoid steps that could detonate it.

As part of that mission, the White House sent several top officials to Israel and established a U.S. command center in Israel to oversee it and monitor the situation on the ground.

But a deepening dispute over the return of deceased hostages by Hamas, and a firefight on Tuesday in the city of Rafah, intensified calls in Israel for military action. The strikes Netanyahu ordered could rupture the ceasefire altogether.

The question over the remaining deceased hostage bodies has renewed put pressure on the Netanyahu government to not move on to the second phase of ceasefire:

The families of Israeli hostages on Monday demanded that the next steps in the US-brokered Gaza peace plan be put on hold until Hamas returns the remaining bodies of dead captives. “Hamas knows exactly where every one of the deceased hostages is held. Two weeks have passed since the deadline set in the agreement for the return of all 48 hostages, yet 13 remain in Hamas captivity,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

Further, the Israeli military has accused Hamas of staging a propaganda campaign which lies about efforts to recover slain hostages:

Hamas are lying about our hostages and here’s the proof:



Yesterday, Hamas terrorists were filmed removing body remains from a prepared structure and re-burying them nearby, before summoning Red Cross representatives to stage a false “discovery” for photographers.



