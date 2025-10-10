Central Banks Now Hold More Gold Than US Treasuries

Central banks have crossed a symbolic line: their combined gold reserves now exceed their U.S. Treasury holdings for the first time in nearly three decades.

The crossover underscores a gradual diversification away from dollar-denominated securities and toward hard assets.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, tracks how these shares have evolved from the 1970s to today.

The data comes from Crescat Capital macro strategist Tavi Costa.

From Petrodollars to De-Dollarization

After the end of Bretton Woods, soaring real interest rates and the rise of the petrodollar steered reserve managers toward U.S. Treasuries through the 1980s and 1990s.

In the 2000s, the dollar’s depth and liquidity reinforced that preference. Since 2022, however, heavy official gold buying has picked up again — 1,136 tonnes in 2022, a record — with 2023 and 2024 maintaining historically strong accumulation. The trend is even more striking considering that nearly one-fifth of all the gold ever mined is now held by central banks.

Date Gold Holdings As a % International Reserves U.S. Treasuries Holdings As a % International Reserves 1/30/1970 48% 13% 1/29/1971 43% 23% 1/31/1972 36% 32% 1/31/1973 39% 31% 1/31/1974 50% 17% 1/31/1975 50% 15% 1/30/1976 44% 18% 1/31/1977 41% 20% 1/31/1978 41% 23% 1/31/1979 44% 18% 1/31/1980 60% 8% 1/30/1981 54% 11% 1/29/1982 51% 13% 1/31/1983 57% 13% 1/31/1984 51% 15% 1/31/1985 46% 17% 1/31/1986 46% 16% 1/30/1987 44% 18% 1/29/1988 41% 19% 1/31/1989 37% 21% 1/31/1990 37% 19% 2/28/1990 36% 20% 1/31/1991 30% 21% 1/31/1992 29% 23% 1/29/1993 27% 23% 1/31/1994 27% 23% 1/31/1995 24% 24% 1/31/1996 23% 28% 1/31/1997 19% 31% 1/30/1998 16% 31% 1/29/1999 15% 31% 1/31/2000 14% 29% 2/29/2000 14% 29% 3/31/2000 14% 29% 4/28/2000 13% 29% 5/31/2000 13% 29% 6/30/2000 14% 28% 7/31/2000 13% 28% 8/31/2000 13% 28% 9/29/2000 13% 28% 10/31/2000 13% 29% 11/30/2000 13% 28% 12/29/2000 13% 28% 1/31/2001 12% 29% 2/28/2001 12% 28% 3/30/2001 12% 29% 4/30/2001 12% 28% 5/31/2001 12% 28% 6/29/2001 12% 28% 7/31/2001 12% 28% 8/31/2001 12% 28% 9/28/2001 13% 27% 10/31/2001 12% 30% 11/30/2001 12% 30% 12/31/2001 12% 30% 1/31/2002 12% 30% 2/28/2002 13% 29% 3/29/2002 13% 29% 4/30/2002 13% 30% 5/31/2002 13% 29% 6/28/2002 12% 28% 7/31/2002 12% 28% 8/30/2002 12% 28% 9/30/2002 12% 28% 10/31/2002 12% 30% 11/29/2002 12% 29% 12/31/2002 13% 28% 1/31/2003 13% 29% 2/28/2003 12% 29% 3/31/2003 12% 29% 4/30/2003 12% 30% 5/30/2003 12% 28% 6/30/2003 11% 28% 7/31/2003 11% 29% 8/29/2003 12% 29% 9/30/2003 12% 28% 10/31/2003 11% 29% 11/28/2003 12% 28% 12/31/2003 12% 28% 1/30/2004 11% 30% 2/27/2004 11% 29% 3/31/2004 11% 29% 4/30/2004 10% 31% 5/31/2004 10% 30% 6/30/2004 10% 30% 7/30/2004 10% 32% 8/31/2004 10% 31% 9/30/2004 11% 31% 10/29/2004 11% 31% 11/30/2004 11% 30% 12/31/2004 10% 29% 1/31/2005 10% 29% 2/28/2005 10% 29% 3/31/2005 9% 28% 4/29/2005 9% 29% 5/31/2005 9% 29% 6/30/2005 9% 28% 7/29/2005 9% 28% 8/31/2005 9% 28% 9/30/2005 10% 28% 10/31/2005 9% 28% 11/30/2005 10% 28% 12/30/2005 10% 27% 1/31/2006 11% 27% 2/28/2006 11% 27% 3/31/2006 11% 27% 4/28/2006 12% 26% 5/31/2006 11% 25% 6/30/2006 11% 25% 7/31/2006 11% 27% 8/31/2006 11% 26% 9/29/2006 10% 26% 10/31/2006 10% 27% 11/30/2006 10% 26% 12/29/2006 10% 26% 1/31/2007 10% 26% 2/28/2007 10% 26% 3/30/2007 10% 25% 4/30/2007 10% 25% 5/31/2007 9% 24% 6/29/2007 9% 24% 7/31/2007 9% 24% 8/31/2007 9% 24% 9/28/2007 10% 23% 10/31/2007 10% 24% 11/30/2007 10% 23% 12/31/2007 10% 23% 1/31/2008 11% 24% 2/29/2008 11% 23% 3/31/2008 10% 23% 4/30/2008 10% 23% 5/30/2008 10% 23% 6/30/2008 10% 22% 7/31/2008 10% 24% 8/29/2008 9% 25% 9/30/2008 9% 24% 10/31/2008 8% 30% 11/28/2008 9% 29% 12/31/2008 10% 29% 1/30/2009 10% 31% 2/27/2009 11% 31% 3/31/2009 10% 31% 4/30/2009 10% 32% 5/29/2009 11% 31% 6/30/2009 10% 30% 7/31/2009 10% 32% 8/31/2009 10% 31% 9/30/2009 10% 31% 10/30/2009 11% 31% 11/30/2009 12% 30% 12/31/2009 11% 30% 1/29/2010 11% 31% 2/26/2010 11% 31% 3/31/2010 11% 31% 4/30/2010 11% 31% 5/31/2010 12% 31% 6/30/2010 12% 31% 7/30/2010 11% 33% 8/31/2010 12% 33% 9/30/2010 12% 31% 10/29/2010 12% 31% 11/30/2010 12% 31% 12/31/2010 12% 31% 1/31/2011 12% 31% 2/28/2011 12% 30% 3/31/2011 12% 30% 4/29/2011 13% 29% 5/31/2011 12% 30% 6/30/2011 12% 29% 7/29/2011 13% 30% 8/31/2011 14% 29% 9/30/2011 13% 30% 10/31/2011 13% 29% 11/30/2011 14% 29% 12/30/2011 13% 30% 1/31/2012 14% 30% 2/29/2012 13% 30% 3/30/2012 13% 30% 4/30/2012 13% 31% 5/31/2012 12% 31% 6/29/2012 13% 31% 7/31/2012 13% 31% 8/31/2012 13% 31% 9/28/2012 13% 30% 10/31/2012 13% 31% 11/30/2012 13% 31% 12/31/2012 13% 31% 1/31/2013 13% 31% 2/28/2013 12% 31% 3/29/2013 12% 31% 4/30/2013 11% 30% 5/31/2013 11% 31% 6/28/2013 10% 32% 7/31/2013 10% 31% 8/30/2013 11% 31% 9/30/2013 10% 31% 10/31/2013 10% 31% 11/29/2013 10% 31% 12/31/2013 9% 31% 1/31/2014 9% 31% 2/28/2014 10% 30% 3/31/2014 10% 30% 4/30/2014 10% 30% 5/30/2014 9% 30% 6/30/2014 10% 30% 7/31/2014 10% 31% 8/29/2014 10% 30% 9/30/2014 9% 31% 10/31/2014 9% 31% 11/28/2014 9% 31% 12/31/2014 9% 31% 1/30/2015 10% 31% 2/27/2015 9% 32% 3/31/2015 9% 32% 4/30/2015 9% 32% 5/29/2015 9% 32% 6/30/2015 9% 32% 7/31/2015 9% 32% 8/31/2015 9% 33% 9/30/2015 9% 33% 10/30/2015 9% 32% 11/30/2015 9% 33% 12/31/2015 9% 33% 1/29/2016 10% 33% 2/29/2016 10% 33% 3/31/2016 10% 32% 4/29/2016 11% 32% 5/31/2016 10% 32% 6/30/2016 11% 32% 7/29/2016 11% 31% 8/31/2016 11% 31% 9/30/2016 11% 31% 10/31/2016 11% 30% 11/30/2016 10% 31% 12/30/2016 10% 31% 1/31/2017 10% 31% 2/28/2017 11% 31% 3/31/2017 11% 31% 4/28/2017 11% 32% 5/31/2017 11% 31% 6/30/2017 10% 31% 7/31/2017 11% 32% 8/31/2017 11% 31% 9/29/2017 11% 31% 10/31/2017 11% 31% 11/30/2017 11% 31% 12/29/2017 11% 30% 1/31/2018 11% 30% 2/28/2018 11% 30% 3/30/2018 11% 30% 4/30/2018 11% 30% 5/31/2018 11% 30% 6/29/2018 10% 30% 7/31/2018 10% 31% 8/31/2018 10% 31% 9/28/2018 10% 31% 10/31/2018 10% 31% 11/30/2018 10% 30% 12/31/2018 11% 30% 1/31/2019 11% 31% 2/28/2019 11% 31% 3/29/2019 11% 31% 4/30/2019 11% 31% 5/31/2019 11% 31% 6/28/2019 11% 30% 7/31/2019 11% 30% 8/30/2019 12% 30% 9/30/2019 12% 30% 10/31/2019 12% 30% 11/29/2019 12% 30% 12/31/2019 12% 29% 1/31/2020 13% 29% 2/28/2020 13% 29% 3/31/2020 13% 30% 4/30/2020 13% 29% 5/29/2020 14% 29% 6/30/2020 14% 29% 7/31/2020 15% 28% 8/31/2020 15% 28% 9/30/2020 14% 28% 10/30/2020 14% 28% 11/30/2020 14% 28% 12/31/2020 14% 27% 1/29/2021 14% 27% 2/26/2021 13% 28% 3/31/2021 13% 28% 4/30/2021 13% 28% 5/31/2021 14% 27% 6/30/2021 13% 28% 7/30/2021 14% 27% 8/31/2021 14% 27% 9/30/2021 13% 27% 10/29/2021 13% 27% 11/30/2021 13% 27% 12/31/2021 14% 27% 1/31/2022 14% 26% 2/28/2022 14% 26% 3/31/2022 15% 26% 4/29/2022 15% 26% 5/31/2022 14% 26% 6/30/2022 14% 27% 7/29/2022 14% 26% 8/31/2022 14% 26% 9/30/2022 14% 27% 10/31/2022 14% 27% 11/30/2022 14% 26% 12/30/2022 15% 26% 1/31/2023 15% 26% 2/28/2023 15% 26% 3/31/2023 15% 25% 4/28/2023 15% 25% 5/31/2023 15% 25% 6/30/2023 15% 26% 7/31/2023 15% 25% 8/31/2023 15% 25% 9/29/2023 15% 25% 10/31/2023 16% 26% 11/30/2023 16% 25% 12/29/2023 16% 25% 1/31/2024 16% 25% 2/29/2024 16% 25% 3/29/2024 17% 25% 4/30/2024 17% 25% 5/31/2024 17% 24% 6/28/2024 17% 24% 7/31/2024 18% 25% 8/30/2024 18% 24% 9/30/2024 19% 24% 10/31/2024 20% 23% 11/29/2024 19% 23% 12/31/2024 19% 23% 1/31/2025 20% 24% 2/28/2025 20% 24% 3/31/2025 22% 23% 4/30/2025 22% 23% 5/30/2025 22% 23% 6/30/2025 24% 23%

As political uncertainty and geopolitical risks continue to fuel safe-haven demand, this purchasing momentum has also lifted prices: gold surpassed $4,000 an ounce for the first time ever in October 2025.

Why “More Gold than Treasuries” Matters

Crossing above Treasuries signals that reserve managers are prioritizing durability, portability, and neutrality over yield.

According to the IMF, gold’s share of global reserves climbed to about 18% in 2024, up sharply from mid-2010s levels, reflecting a structural reweighting toward tangible assets.

Seen as an alternative to heavily indebted fiat currencies, especially the U.S. dollar, the share of gold in central bank reserves has increased most among emerging market economies. China, Russia, and Türkiye have been the largest official buyers over the past decade.

