Dramatic footage has emerged showing two Chinese navy vessels colliding while chasing a Philippine patrol boat near Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Monday - an area considered by some as a geopolitical flashpoint between Manila and Beijing.

"The (China Coast Guard vessel) CCG 3104, which was chasing the (Filipino coast guard vessel) BRP Suluan at high speed, performed a risky manoeuvre from the (Philippine) vessel's starboard quarter, leading to the impact with the PLA (People's Liberation Army) Navy warship," Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) officer Jay Tarriela said in a statement, quoted by AFP News.

"This resulted in substantial damage to the CCG vessel's forecastle, rendering it unseaworthy," Tarriela said.

Tarriela released the footage on X. He described what unfolded:

Here is a longer video capturing the collision between the PLA Navy 164 and the China Coast Guard 3104. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has consistently urged the Chinese government to respect the COLREGS and to approach these matters with professionalism, especially considering their role in enforcing maritime laws. We have also emphasized that such reckless behavior at sea could ultimately lead to accidents. Our thoughts are with the CCG personnel who may have been injured in this incident.

The incident is the latest in a series of dangerous encounters in the South China Sea that could easily trigger broader conflict. Tensions in the area have been rising since Beijing seized Scarborough Shoal in 2012.

All of this plays into a broader theme of a more chaotic world heading into the 2030s, with the global order fracturing into a dangerous bipolar state.