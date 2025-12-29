China Conducts War Drills Around Taiwan, Simulating A Blockade Of Key Ports

China launched large-scale military drills around Taiwan on Monday, showcasing Beijing's ability to simulate a full blockade of the self-ruled island's key ports. The live-fire exercises come just one week after the U.S. announced an $11.1 billion arms sale to Taipei.

According to Taiwan's Defense Ministry, at around 15:00 local time, 89 Chinese military aircraft appeared on radar near Taiwan. Officials said 14 People's Liberation Army warships and 14 Chinese coast guard vessels were also sailing nearby.

PLA activity is occurring in and around the Taiwan Strait, one of the world's busiest shipping routes. So far, the exercises have not disrupted maritime traffic.

Senior Colonel Shi Yi of the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command stated that the "Justice Mission-2025" exercises serve as a "stern warning against 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces and external interference."

The multi-day live-fire exercises and simulated strikes are intended to prepare China for a blockade of Taiwan's main ports. The drills come one week after the U.S. announced an $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, the largest-ever U.S. weapons package to the island. The package includes HIMARS rocket systems, howitzers, Javelin anti-tank missiles, Altius loitering munition drones, and other weapon systems.

"They are sending a strong message on external interference," Chieh Chung, a researcher at Taiwan's Institute for National Defense and Security Research, told Reuters. He noted that China had "completely cut off" air and sea routes with Japan across three zones north of Taiwan.

Despite live-fire exercises, the Taiwanese stock market rose to record highs, reflecting a solid AI market theme that remains intact amid traders' disregard for Beijing's invasion-related fears.

Taiwan's president said the drills underscore the need to continue strengthening defense capabilities amid Beijing's continued pressure on what it considers a breakaway province.