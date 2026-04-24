China Curbs US Investment In Tech Companies After Meta Acquisition Of Manus

Following earlier news that China has blacklisted 7 EU defense and aerospace firms over their dealings with Taiwan, Bloomberg reports that China plans to restrict top technology firms, including leading AI startups, from accepting US capital without government approval.

Chinese regulators, including the National Development and Reform Commission, have recently instructed several private technology firms to reject U.S. investment in funding rounds unless explicitly approved, ​the report said. The commission - a powerful state planning agency with broad policy-making powers - is now heading a multi-agency probe that includes the Ministry of Commerce into the deal and its repercussions, the people said.

AI startups Moonshot AI and StepFun were among the ​companies that received the guidance, the report said, adding ⁠that TikTok owner ByteDance has also been told it should not allow ​secondary share sales to US investors without clearance. The measures are aimed at ​preventing US investors from gaining stakes in sensitive technologies linked to China's national security.

The ‌heightened ⁠scrutiny follows Meta's more than $2 billion acquisition of AI startup Manus in 2025, which triggered investigations into foreign investments in Chinese companies and technology exports amid concerns the transaction could spur other startups to move advanced technology ​offshore.

At the heart of the post-Manus debate was the way the startup restructured to make a sale to a foreign company possible before any regulatory review in Beijing. Manus was a Singaporean-incorporated firm, but its founders hailed from China. Launched in March 2025, Manus is a general AI agent capable of automating complex tasks, ranging from S&P 500 analysis to drafting sales pitches. A month later, its parent Butterfly Effect raised $75 million in a round led by Silicon Valley’s Benchmark, valuing it at $500 million. The investment triggered a probe by the US Treasury over potential violations of restrictions on investments in sensitive technologies.

In July, Manus relocated its China-based staff to Singapore, cutting dozens of roles in the process. Meta announced its acquisition in December after Manus surpassed $100 million in annualized revenue.

It remains unclear what other action Beijing will take following its investigation. Manus co-founders Xiao Hong and Ji Yichao had been barred from leaving China, the Financial Times reported in March.

For years, U.S. ​capital has played ⁠a significant role in China's technology sector, ranging from venture investments by firms such as Sequoia Capital ​and Benchmark to deep operating ties involving companies such ​as Apple, ⁠Microsoft and Tesla.

American pension funds and endowments have also been major backers of China-focused venture funds, helping fuel growth across internet platforms, electric vehicles ⁠and AI. Washington ​also imposed its own restrictions earlier this ​year, limiting U.S. investment in certain Chinese AI, semiconductor and quantum firms, citing security concerns.

China's new restrictions risk further isolating China’s recovering tech sector from the venture backing that has underpinned it for two decades, much of which was sourced from American pensions and endowments. It follows Beijing’s decision to restrict “red chips” - Chinese companies incorporated overseas - from seeking initial public offerings in Hong Kong, threatening to upend a decades-old playbook that helped Chinese companies tap foreign capital by floating overseas.

The twin moves suggest that regulators are worried about a leakage of homegrown technology abroad as Chinese-founded startups and companies explore international opportunities. In the wake of the Manus acquisition, many academics decried the loss of a valuable asset to the US. Many worried that the deal would encourage other startups to follow suit.

To be sure, Washington has restricted investments into certain Chinese technology sectors, for fear of helping advance its military or economic might. In 2025, US rules designed to curb investment in Chinese-owned semiconductor, quantum and AI companies took effect.