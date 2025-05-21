China Demands US Scrap Golden Dome Missile Defense System As It Will 'Turn Space Into A Battlefield'

China has reacted fiercely to President Trump's newly unveiled plans to develop a cutting edge massive missile defense system to cover the entire territory of the United States, dubbed the "Golden Dome" - and which would utilize space.

The plan is for space-based interceptors to be able to shoot down the most advanced missiles in the world. Trump touted that the hugely ambitious project would cost $175 billion and would be completed within three years; however, the Congressional Budget Office anticipates a price tag of $500 billion over 20 years. An allotted $25 billion for next year's budget will kick off the construction.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reacted Wednesday saying China is "gravely concerned" as the Golden Dome will "exacerbate the risk of turning outer space into a battlefield" and likely start arms race which will redefine the global order and international security system.

"The US, by putting itself first and being obsessed with pursuing absolute security violates the principal diminish the security for all undermines global strategic balance and stability," Mao said.

"China is gravely concerned about this," he continued. "We urge the US to give up developing and deploying the global anti-missile system at an early date and take concrete actions to enhance strategic mutual trust between countries and safeguard global strategic stability."

This is significant as it's a rare thing for Beijing to simply demand that Washington abandon an entire proposed defense system altogether.

But Trump's words from the Oval on Tuesday express the very thing China (and Russia too no doubt) is worried about:

"Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space," Trump told reporters.

The president had also said it was something prior President Reagan wanted "many years ago" in reference to the failed "Star Wars" program, which was long subject of headlines and become a famous non-fulfilled missile defense project.

Some have criticized Trump's plans as but doubling down on the "failed blunder" that was the 1980s era "Star Wars" program.

And again, it will certainly mean the race is on for China and Russia to get to space in terms of putting their own missile interceptors and systems, possibly even powerful lasers, into orbit.

The Kremlin has also weighed in on Wednesday, given it too has reportedly made advances regarding space-based military capabilities:

Golden Dome is America’s internal matter — Kremlin



'If the US believes there is a missile threat, then of course it will develop missile defense systems — as all capable nations do,' added Kremlin spox Peskov pic.twitter.com/BdT8OHUn9C — RT (@RT_com) May 21, 2025

"This highly offensive system violates the principle of peaceful use of outer space," the Chinese foreign ministry had also added in the fresh comments.

But obviously with whole new branches of the US military such as Space Force, the United States (and other countries) envision that space is precisely where the future strategic edge lies. Without doubt, rivals are also worried about the 'edge' that Elon Musk's SpaceX gives the US, amid continued successes.