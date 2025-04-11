print-icon
print-icon

China Flaunts Footage Of Mass Murderer Mao, Declares "We Are Not Afraid"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In response to the ongoing tussle over tariffs, a Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman brazenly shared footage of Communist dictator and the biggest mass murderer in history Mao Zedong, declaring “we are not afraid.”

Mao Ning Posted the footage of the founder of the Chinese Communist Party on X, adding “ We are Chinese. We are not afraid of provocations. We don’t back down.”

The video shows Chairman Mao proclaiming a determination to “fight” until China “completely triumphs” against the US under President Eisenhower.

Mao was responsible for somewhere in the region of 50 million deaths under his ‘cultural revolution’, making this post an utterly insane post.

It would be like the German government proudly breaking out videos of Hitler to express national pride against the free world.

But in this case it’s even more demented because Hitler didn’t kill his own people, unlike Mao.

The post has wracked up over 7 million views.

Respondents on X were merciless.

Others pointed out that China did indeed back down.

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Loading...