China Flaunts Footage Of Mass Murderer Mao, Declares "We Are Not Afraid"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In response to the ongoing tussle over tariffs, a Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman brazenly shared footage of Communist dictator and the biggest mass murderer in history Mao Zedong, declaring “we are not afraid.”

Mao Ning Posted the footage of the founder of the Chinese Communist Party on X, adding “ We are Chinese. We are not afraid of provocations. We don’t back down.”

The video shows Chairman Mao proclaiming a determination to “fight” until China “completely triumphs” against the US under President Eisenhower.

We are Chinese. We are not afraid of provocations. We don’t back down. 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/vPgifasYmI — Mao Ning 毛宁 (@SpoxCHN_MaoNing) April 10, 2025

Mao was responsible for somewhere in the region of 50 million deaths under his ‘cultural revolution’, making this post an utterly insane post.

Shortly after this speech, Mao Zedong caused the deaths of tens of millions of Chinese people.



这个演讲不久后，毛泽东杀死了数千万中国人。。。 pic.twitter.com/fgOb2hz2Fz — 头条热点 (@__Inty__) April 10, 2025

It would be like the German government proudly breaking out videos of Hitler to express national pride against the free world.

But in this case it’s even more demented because Hitler didn’t kill his own people, unlike Mao.

Great example of Chinese excellence. pic.twitter.com/aMmn2ua98O — Derek Columbus (@columbus_derek) April 10, 2025

If you go posting videos of Chairman Mao

You ain’t gonna make it with anyone anyhow — Tommy H (@BU71463) April 10, 2025

The post has wracked up over 7 million views.

You are Chinese Communists who don’t represent the Chinese people.



The CCP has killed tens of millions of Chinese people and hundreds of millions of unborn babies.



CCP is the enemy of the Chinese people and a threat to the entire world! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) April 10, 2025

Respondents on X were merciless.

What happened on Tiananmen Square in 1989? Tell me. — Все буде добре 🇺🇦 (@SerGoliney) April 10, 2025

The things the Chinese make are cheap, they don’t work well, typically disposable goods, low quality crap. — Dr.J.CPA,JD,LLM (@SiliconCPA_JD) April 10, 2025

Starvation is great — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) April 10, 2025

Don’t think a dictator responsible for the deaths of millions of Chinese citizens is the best example for what you’re trying to say on an app you ban your own citizens from using. — 🖤 Christine (@christinelu) April 10, 2025

Others pointed out that China did indeed back down.

It’s hilarious that you post this clip of Mao from February 1953 with him saying China would never back down because in just a couple of months later you would in fact, back down.



Stalin died, Soviet help dried out, Ike threatened to escalate the war, and the CCP folded on the… — Branislav Slantchev (@slantchev) April 10, 2025

Then step up & be men



End all connections to America



Pull your citizens back

Stop owning property in America

Stop doing business with America



Stop running the mouth & take action — DUKE (@DUKE_content) April 10, 2025

After this speech, didn't Mao surrender a few months later? — Clayton Welch (@TehDariok) April 10, 2025

* * *

