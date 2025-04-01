China Holds Huge Military Drills From 'Multiple Directions' Around Taiwan

China on Tuesday launched major combined forces exercises around Taiwan as a "stern warning" in the wake of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's pledge to counter "China’s aggression" on his first visit to Asia, as well as alleged recent 'separatist' statements by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) army, navy, air force and rocket force are involved in the drills, which seek to "close in" on the self-ruled island from "multiple directions" and practice maneuvers including "assault on maritime and ground targets” and “blockade on key areas and sea lanes."

China’s Shandong aircraft carrier sailing near Taiwan on Monday, March 31, 2025. Taiwan Ministry of National Defense via AP

"It is a stern warning and forceful deterrence against ‘Taiwan Independence’ separatist forces, and it is a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China’s sovereignty and national unity," a PLA Eastern Theater Command statement said.

At least 20 Chinese warships and 50 jets were involved in the drills, the biggest in many months - and since early last year - to which Taiwan's military responded by dispatching its own aircraft and ships, and land-based missile systems on coastal areas.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense listed out the following Chinese military weaponry which was moved near Taiwan by early afternoon:

71 sorties by military aircraft and drones

21 navy ships ranged around the island

Shandong aircraft spotted about 220 nautical miles east of Taiwan

The Eastern Theatre Command simultaneous to all of this issued a brief video calling Lai a "parasite" in English, also depicting him as a green bug dangled by chopsticks over a burning Taiwan.

Video #3 features an animation of Taiwanese president Lai as a "parasite poisoning Taiwan island," "parasite hollowing Island out," (with Lai throwing his opponents in jail and grabbing money), and finally "parasite courting ultimate destruction," with Lai being "burned" by PLA… pic.twitter.com/HwPNVqAUDH — Lyle Morris (@LyleJMorris) April 1, 2025

According to the NY Times:

Ms. Zhu singled out a speech by Mr. Lai on March 13 in which he described China as a “foreign hostile force” and laid out 17 measures that Mr. Lai said would combat deepening Chinese subversion and spying in Taiwan. Those included restoring military tribunals for cases against military personnel who spy and strengthening oversight of cultural, political and religious exchanges with China. Beijing says that Taiwan is its territory, and that it will eventually absorb the island, by force if Chinese leaders deem that necessary.

Taiwan officials have blasted the drills as "reckless" and "irresponsible". Taiwan's military subsequently elevated its readiness level to ensure China does not "turn drills into combat" and "launch a sudden attack on us."

During the kick-off to Hegseth's Asia visit, he hailed Japan in Sunday remarks as an "indispensable partner" in deterring Chinese aggression in the region. He further unveiled an upgrade in the US military command in Japan to a new "war-fighting headquarters".

China's Foreign Ministry in turn on Monday slammed the US’ use of "China threat" rhetoric which is bent on provoking confrontation, but which will end in regional countries being used as "cannon fodder" for US hegemony.

Taiwan’s Presidential Office posted on X that "China’s blatant military provocations not only threaten peace in the Taiwan Strait but also undermine security in the entire region, as evidenced by drills near Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, the Philippines & the SCS. We strongly condemn China’s escalatory behavior."