China Reverses Ban On Boeing Jet Deliveries After Trade Breakthrough With US

China lifted a month-long ban on Boeing jet deliveries for all domestic carriers just one day after a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade talks, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chinese officials instructed domestic carriers and government agencies at the start of the week that deliveries of US-made jets were allowed to resume. This decision coincides with a 90-day tariff truce, during which the U.S. slashed tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%, and China cut import duties on US goods from 125% to 10%.

In April, the tit-for-tat trade war between the Trump administration and China led to Beijing's non-tariff countermeasures, including Juneyao Airlines that delayed the delivery of a 787-9 Dreamliner.

Last week, ahead of U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's weekend meeting with Chinese counterparts for the first round of trade talks in Switzerland, a Bloomberg report specified that China Airlines placed an order for more than a dozen 777 planes. At the time, we asked if this was a "goodwill gesture" by Beijing ahead of the trade talks.

Trade talks have since de-escalated the tariff war.

Still, Goldman expects the overall effective tariff rate in the U.S. to be around 15% - a generational high dating back to the 1930s.

China's move to resume Boeing deliveries may provide a short-term boost for the sideways pattern shares have traded in for five years. Premarket activity in New York shows shares are up nearly 1%, trading around the $200 handle. Year-to-date, shares are up 12% as of Monday's close.

Great news for Boeing.