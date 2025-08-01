China Slams US Decision To Sanction Palestinian Officials: 'Shock, Disappointment'

Via The Cradle

China expressed "shock" and "disappointment" on Friday over the US decision to impose sanctions on the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) the day before.

"We feel disappointed at, and can't understand the US move," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, adding that the question of Palestine "is at the heart of the Middle East issue."

Jiakun also described the Palestinian struggle as "a matter of international fairness and justice," while urging Washington to move toward "taking responsibility" for implementing UN resolutions on Palestine. He stressed that the Palestinian issue is at a "crucial and historic juncture."

Getty Images

"China firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people in restoring their national rights (and) the PA’s effective jurisdiction overall of Palestine’s territory, including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank," he added, calling on Washington to "not do the reverse." He went on to say that a two-state solution is the "comprehensive, just, and lasting solution."

The US announced the imposition of sanctions on the PA and PLO on 31 July, accusing them of undermining peace efforts. Those targeted by the sanctions will be slapped with visa denials. It did not name who exactly was being sanctioned.

"It is in our national security interests to impose consequences and hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments and undermining the prospects for peace," the US State Department stated.

Washington called out the PA for "taking actions to internationalize" the conflict with Israel, including through the International Criminal Court (ICC). It also accused Ramallah of "supporting terrorism."

The PA was formed after the 1993 Oslo Accords between Israel and the PLO – led at the time by Yasser Arafat. The agreement was meant to pave the way for eventual Palestinian statehood, and saw the PLO abandon armed resistance against Israel.

The years that followed saw Israel rapidly expand illegal settlements and solidify its illegal occupation of the West Bank.

The PA, for years, provided stipends to the families of Palestinians (often those responsible for attacks) killed or jailed by Israel. Washington and Tel Aviv accused the PA of supporting terrorism – and in February this year, Ramallah revoked the stipend law in line with US and Israeli demands.

The PA has been at the center of efforts to set in place a solution for post-war Gaza. While Israel continues to reject Ramallah’s return to governing the strip, Arab states have been pushing the idea of a reformed PA assuming power in Gaza and sidelining Hamas.

Washington has also called on the PA to launch reforms, among them revoking the stipend law.

Hussein al-Sheikh, the secretary-general of the PLO Executive Committee and close confidant of PA President Mahmoud Abbas, was appointed as Vice President of the State of Palestine on April 26.

The move was meant to represent a PA leadership reform, but was strongly criticized by several Palestinian factions as illegitimate.

China has played a role in mediating between Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the PA Fatah party, with the goal of reaching a consensus on dealing with the issue of post-war Gaza.