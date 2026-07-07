China Test-Launches Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile In Pacific, Alarming Neighbors

Via The Cradle

The Chinese navy on Monday test-launched a strategic missile from a nuclear submarine in the Pacific Ocean in the framework of its annual military exercises.

"At 12.01pm on July 6, a strategic nuclear submarine of China's People's Liberation Army Navy successfully launched a... strategic missile carrying a training simulation warhead into the relevant high seas of the Pacific Ocean," spokesperson Wang Xuemeng said in a statement posted on WeChat.

via Reuters

"This missile test launch is a routine arrangement of China's annual military training, and relevant countries were informed in advance," Wang stated, adding that the missile "accurately" landed in the designated area.

China's official Xinhua News Agency said that the test was a "routine arrangement" within the framework of China's annual military exercises.

Papua New Guinea's foreign minister and a New Zealand government source told AFP that China was preparing to test-fire a nuclear-capable ballistic missile.

"Yes, China has briefed me. I was personally called by the Chinese ambassador," Papua New Guinea Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko stated.

After Japan was notified, it strongly urged China to reconsider moving ahead with the test launch.

"We strongly requested a reconsideration of this test launch of the ballistic missile to ensure that it does not pose a threat to Japan's security, particularly by passing through its airspace," according to a joint statement issued before the launch by Japan's ministries of defense and foreign affairs.

The test launch came as China and Russia officially began their annual "Joint Sea-2026" naval exercises on Monday. The exercises are scheduled from 6 to 13 July and are taking place in the waters and airspace off the eastern Chinese port city of Qingdao.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (#PLA) Navy's test launch of a strategic missile by a submarine was a routine military training exercise. It was not targeted at any specific country or target. China notified relevant countries in advance, which is in line with international… pic.twitter.com/Jo7u9ti5P5 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 6, 2026

The bilateral maneuvers aim to address regional security challenges and elevate military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow.

Russian state media reported that a cruiser, a corvette, a diesel-electric submarine, and a rescue vessel from Russia's Pacific Fleet will participate in the drills. China's Northern Theater Command said that two destroyers, a frigate, a submarine, a supply ship, and a rescue vessel will participate.

During a visit to Beijing in May, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Chinese and Russian military and economic cooperation "demonstrate strong momentum."

Chinese President Xi Jinping praised the strong relationship between Beijing and Moscow.

China and Russia on Monday launched the "Joint Sea-2026" exercise at a military port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province. #XinhuaNews pic.twitter.com/l6t3PNk3iD — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 6, 2026

"We have been able to continuously deepen our political mutual trust and strategic coordination with a resilience that remains unyielding despite trials and tribulations," Xi said.

Both leaders warned against a global return to the “law of the jungle,” referring to the unprovoked US-Israeli war on Iran.