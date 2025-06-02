Chinese Communist Officials Call Harvard Their "Party School"

The Trump Administration's latest effort to reduce foreign influence in US institutions has led to Harvard University, the oldest university in the country. It's a fair target considering Harvard's enrollment is nearly 30% foreign nationals, many of them from China. A common criticism of the US is that American schools produce a limited number of graduates in STEM and leadership related fields, inspiring the claim that the US "needs skilled foreign workers" to continue its edge in business and technology.

This is a fallacy - It's not that the US doesn't have enough students interested in STEM or leadership. Rather, the problem is that top US universities have been bought and paid for by NGOs and foreign investors; by extension, they allow foreign students to steal spots that should be reserved for American citizens.

Furthermore, Harvard is widely considered a stepping stone to a successful career in various areas of law and government, but many positions within the school's political enrollment are taken by foreigners (as well a DEI students).

One blaring example of this is the influence of China and the CCP over Harvard, which enrolls around 2300 Chinese scholar per year making up around 20% of the total international student body.

Harvard receives hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign funding from numerous countries, but China is the most generous source, providing around $70 million per year to the Ivy League college.

In a recent expose, The Wall Street Journal examined the CCP's extensive presence at Harvard and their view of the university as their "party school". As the WSJ notes:

"Harvard enjoys a sterling reputation among Chinese officials thanks to its record in training high-flying bureaucrats who went on to take senior government roles and, in some cases, join the party’s elite Politburo. Some observers dubbed Harvard a de facto “party school,” as the party’s own training academies for promising bureaucrats are known.

“If we were to rank the Chinese Communist Party’s ‘overseas party schools,’ the one deserving top spot has to be Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government in the U.S.,” said a 2014 commentary published by Shanghai Observer, an online platform run by the city’s main party newspaper."

The problem, however, goes well beyond the issue of foreign nationals taking American seats in American schools. The CCP is notorious for using US universities as a training ground for CCP spies, not to mention using them as vehicles for the dissemination of communist propaganda.

Stanford recently addressed the threat within their own halls, noting the exposure of a Chinese spy operating under the alias "Charles Chen" who posed as a student and attempted to glean information from other students and possibly recruit them for CCP operations. These operations extend to Chinese nationals studying abroad, as The Stanford Review states:

"Transnational repression, $64 million in Chinese funding, and allegations of racial profiling have contributed to a pervasive culture of silence at Stanford and beyond.

It is this pervasive silence that has compelled us to write. After interviewing multiple anonymous Stanford faculty, students, and China experts, we can confirm that the CCP is orchestrating a widespread intelligence-gathering campaign at Stanford. In short, there are Chinese spies at Stanford..."

Chinese communist propaganda operations in colleges started with the proliferation of the "Confucious Institute" in 2004. The program latched onto dozens of US schools like a parasitic organism, posing as an effort to foster understanding of Chinese culture. In reality, it was designed to influence US education to favor CCP ideals, recruit American students to CCP causes and keep an eye on the activities of Chinese students abroad.

Harvard was, of course, one of those schools. After the exposure of Confucious Institute and its motives, the CCP shifted into different programs with different names but the same overall goals. As mentioned, the amount of cash flowing from China into these colleges is extensive, which creates incentives for schools like Harvard to keep their eyes down and their mouth shut.

Donald Trump placing Harvard under a microscope helps to illuminate the wider problem across all of America's top universities. It's common to point out the influence of NGOs and woke activism in undermining higher education in the US, but what about foreign interests? This danger is far less understood.

Trump's freeze on more than $3 billion in research grants and his actions to ban foreign enrollment at Harvard for Chinese communist party members are an opening salvo in a war that is long overdue. The fact of the matter is, US colleges have not served the American public in a very long time. Rather, they have served foreign masters and globalist NGOs, indoctrinating America's youth with deconstruction cultism and communist ideology that poisons the academic nest.

Drastic measures would have to be taken if the damage is ever to be reversed.