Chinese Defense Minister Rebuffs Austin's Request For Military Talks Over Taiwan Support

China's military has once again blamed Washington for the breakdown of talks, with the Chinese Defense Ministry blasting US support to Taiwan as the reason for Chinese defense chief Dong Jun rebuffing a direct request for dialogue from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin this week.

Both leaders were in Laos for meetings with Southeast Asian officials on Thursday. "The responsibility lies fully with the American side," said Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian.

AFP via Getty Images

"The US side cannot undermine China’s core interests on the Taiwan issue, yet at the same time try to conduct exchanges with the [mainland] Chinese military as if nothing had happened," the statement said.

Wu explained that the US must "immediately correct its mistake, earnestly respect China’s core interests, and strive to create favorable conditions for high-level exchanges between the two militaries."

Austin's reaction was as follows: "It’s unfortunate. It affects the region because the region really wants to see us, you know, two significant players in the region, two significant powers, talk to each other," he told reporters.

Just weeks ago, late last month, the Biden administration unveiled $2 billion more in approved arms sales to Taiwan, including an advanced surface-to-air missile defense system, which drew Beijing's swift rebuke and anger.

CNN reported earlier that the package "includes three National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and related equipment valued at up to $1.16 billion, according to the US State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs." Radar systems were also listed, at over $800 million.

While high level military-to-military contacts between the US and China resumed earlier this year, having been off since then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's ultra provocative visit to Taiwan, the official dialogue appears on ice again.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te is meanwhile planning to visit the self-governing island's allies in the South Pacific in the opening week of December, including the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau.

He might pause in the US while on the tour, which China will watch closely. "Taiwan’s government has yet to confirm whether Lai will make a stop in Hawaii, although such visits are routine and unconfirmed Taiwanese media reports say he will stay for more than one day," The Associated Press writes.